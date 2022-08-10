I’m writing this with a coffee at a breakfast place, the kind of place where they serve avocado toast and mimosas. It’s in Overland Park, I think – those suburbs all run together, but it seems like Overland Park. I’m looking out the front window, straight into the grills of two Lexuses and a Tesla. Lots of guys holding morning business meetings on a Tuesday; some sort of dance remix of Neil Young playing on the speakers hidden in the ceiling.

I never drank coffee as a younger person, but the sleep deprivations of middle age, combined with the ubiquity of the stuff, lured me into it, I guess. Initially I dumped in Coffee Mate, particularly hazelnut or cinnamon, but evolved pretty quickly to black. Standard addiction trajectory.

