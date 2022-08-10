I’m writing this with a coffee at a breakfast place, the kind of place where they serve avocado toast and mimosas. It’s in Overland Park, I think – those suburbs all run together, but it seems like Overland Park. I’m looking out the front window, straight into the grills of two Lexuses and a Tesla. Lots of guys holding morning business meetings on a Tuesday; some sort of dance remix of Neil Young playing on the speakers hidden in the ceiling.
I never drank coffee as a younger person, but the sleep deprivations of middle age, combined with the ubiquity of the stuff, lured me into it, I guess. Initially I dumped in Coffee Mate, particularly hazelnut or cinnamon, but evolved pretty quickly to black. Standard addiction trajectory.
Our oldest kid, now an independent adult, drinks gallons. He bought us a gift subscription to a service that delivers frozen little pods of coffee. It’s evidently the latest and greatest. I get a kick out of it every time, because the boxes of those pods list the “tasting notes;” on and on they ramble. Boysenberry, leather, ginger, Bordeaux, blood orange. Am I supposed to take that seriously? Is there some guy in the marketing department doubled over with laughter, just randomly throwing darts at a list of nouns?
The fancy place I’m sitting in lists “drip coffee” at the top of their menu, so I ordered a large. I don’t need a latte or a mocha or an iced whatever. I just want a regular, and I was glad to see it listed that way. The distinction between grande and venti wears me out. Large regular coffee, please. Oh, and don’t “get it started” for me. Go ahead and finish it. Thanks.
But of course it turns out that regular drip coffee is actually self-serve, and the big dispensers offer a choice of “Sumatra Triple Pick” or “Guatemala Direct Trade.” The former claims to have tasting notes of bell pepper and black licorice; the latter features graham cracker, toffee and citrus. Tasting notes. Not just tastes, or hints or winks and nods. Notes.
I picked Guatemala, but it ran dry two-thirds of the way, so I finished the cup with Sumatra. Maybe I’ll repackage it that way and list tasting notes of bell pepper toffee. Sounds just sophisticated enough to be able to sell it for $4.50.
It tastes pretty good, I guess. It’s a little bitter, mostly because it’s coffee. Coffee is a little bitter. If you want it to be sweet, you’ll need to dump that hazelnut stuff in it, or else have a cookie with it. If you have a cookie, something tells me you won’t really be able to distinguish the black licorice from the citrus. But, TBH, I can’t tell the difference any way when I sip it solo. What I do notice is that a bit after I starting drinking it, when the caffeine hits the bloodstream, that little buzz kicks in, and I pretty quickly feel less sluggish.
I am not grump enough to not appreciate the craftsmanship. Although I’m not experienced enough to speak from first-hand experience, I can grasp the concept that this is all a large step forward from Folgers crystals or the brown-crayon soup they used to sling on airplanes.
But someday I feel like we’ll all chuckle at this. What’s next? Wine Enthusiast point listings?