Gotta hand it to one person for stopping the chant: Jerome Tang.
Rather than warn or threaten, he got out in the middle of the student section Saturday and led the throng, shifting “F*** KU!” to “K-S-U!”
Gotta hand it to one person for stopping the chant: Jerome Tang.
Rather than warn or threaten, he got out in the middle of the student section Saturday and led the throng, shifting “F*** KU!” to “K-S-U!”
He might be the only person on Earth who could get that done, and he did. I say that because he is probably the most popular person in town right now, with the possible exception of Collin Klein. One minute Coach Tang’s cracking jokes at a fraternity, the next minute he’s posted up on a sofa outside the Union. He is pure enthusiasm, pure positive vibe. You could see that the minute he was introduced as the new basketball coach, but to watch him bring that energy and visibility day after day is really remarkable.
He made the case in presentations to students in a brilliant way: The chant had as a practical matter allowed KU to take away “Sandstorm,” and was about to let KU take away “Wabash Cannonball.” That’s exactly right – the fixation with KU had, in fact, empowered KU. It had made KU look bigger and better, and made K-State appear small by comparison.
That, plus (crucially) his presence at the game, leading the cheers in the rain, taking selfies, got the job done.
Nobody had managed to do that before. Not university presidents, not elected officials, not newspaper columnists (!), and not even The Great Man Himself. Well, actually Bill Snyder did get the chant stopped for a bit, but it came back before long. I can’t see Bill in a poncho, fists in the air, conducting the student section. Bruce Weber? Nope. Maybe Frank Martin at a certain point, although Frank might have done it with a glare instead.
We still don’t know if Coach Tang has permanently buried the thing. His own popularity is surely likely to dip – let’s face it, he’s not going to go undefeated, and fans care most about that – and college students have a way of being perverse just for the sake of entertaining themselves.
But he’s done the best job yet of getting across the message that the chant is bad for K-State, and in fact is directly beneficial to the rival that the chanters are most trying to run down. That’s not just enthusiasm and energy. That’s also logic, and logic has a way of sticking.
Hat’s off. Well done, Coach. Thank you.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.