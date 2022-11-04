It’s hard to get your head around the scale of the location where Panasonic is building an electric-car battery plant, near DeSoto. It’s gigantic. I didn’t quite get it until I went out there and walked around earlier this week, at the time of the official groundbreaking.
I also started to get my head around the scale of the twist of history. It really hit me when I was struggling to understand the speech by the Panasonic official here from Japan for the ceremony.
We were standing on the ground where the U.S. government manufactured bombs to use in World War II – a war we were fighting with Imperial Japan. We got into that war because Japan bombed us.
The location was the Sunflower Army Ammunition Plant, the largest ammunition plant in the world during operation. It produced 200 million pounds of propellants during World War II.
Think about that: It was the biggest ammo plant on earth, created essentially because Japan bombed us at Pearl Harbor, drawing us into a world war.
Now, all within the lifetime of my father, I am standing on the bare ground where that plant once stood, listening to a Japanese man talking in accented English about the factory his Japanese company is going to build. Japan has gone from being the target to an ally, a democracy with a robust economy – and one of its companies is now going to be a major employer dead smack in the middle of America. In fact we are paying them to come, because of that.
They’re going to build batteries for electric cars. We’re not just beating swords into plowshares; we’re transforming the plowshares into polymers and lithium-ion cells.
You suppose, had you asked an employee at that bomb plant back in, say, 1944, that she could have ever envisioned this? Only the most goofy optimist would have ever thought that possible. Japan and Nazi Germany were being run at that time by totalitarians with messianic ideology; the Japanese even persuaded pilots to turn themselves into suicide bombers.
Tangent: In 2001, a plan was seriously being discussed to build a Wizard of Oz theme park on the same site. A California developer proposed what was to be called the “Emerald City.” There had been discussion of similar plans back into the 1980s; they never really went anywhere, and neither did this one.
You’d have to wonder, wouldn’t you: Had that project actually worked, Wamego’s Oz Museum might not have ever happened. Or..heck, I dunno. Maybe it’d be an even bigger deal.
Anyway, history takes odd turns, sometimes surpassing even our imagination. Maybe in the lifetime of somebody born this year…what? We’ll have Russians counting our votes? We’ll look back at this era of our own internal political battles and marvel at how ridiculous we all were, wandering around like zombies, staring into the small screens in our hands. Maybe the messianic ideology that prompted suicide bombers to take down the Twin Towers will be relegated to the dustbin of history, where it belongs, and the grandchildren of Bin Laden will pray the rosary at Ground Zero. Who knows?
Big, big things are possible. I don’t know that you’ll get the chance, but if you do, take it. That former bomb-making plant about 100 miles east of here will get your wheels turning.