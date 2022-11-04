It’s hard to get your head around the scale of the location where Panasonic is building an electric-car battery plant, near DeSoto. It’s gigantic. I didn’t quite get it until I went out there and walked around earlier this week, at the time of the official groundbreaking.

I also started to get my head around the scale of the twist of history. It really hit me when I was struggling to understand the speech by the Panasonic official here from Japan for the ceremony.

Recommended for you