I went out for a walk Tuesday evening, or rather the two doodles went out for a walk, dragging me along like a landlocked waterskier.
It occurred to me, when they weren’t jerking my shoulders out of joint, that this really is the payoff. This is why we live in northeast Kansas. Actually, that last sentence is not true. Back to that later.
It was 65 or thereabouts, calm, quiet. The sun was setting, a giant red ball, made more beautiful by the smoke from the pasture fires surrounding us. You could smell that, of course, but you could also get whiffs of lilac, of pear tree, and of new grass. The redbuds are nearly fluoursecent, their pink so intense. The green everywhere is the green of vibrancy, of health, of youth.
Cool in the morning, cool in the evening, pleasant and sunny during the day. My Manhattan High tennis hoodie was just a bit too heavy on the walk, but my “Penn Dad” t-shirt wouldn’t have been enough.
So here it is: The best day of the year. You can’t beat this.
I probably shouldn’t say that. Wednesday: perfect, too, so far. There’ll be some more over the next month, and glorious days in the fall. Can’t beat a crisp Saturday in late September, the electricity of a ballgame coming up, the smell of the charcoal. Can’t beat it.
I do love summer. I’m built for the heat. I like sweating. Weird, I know, but true. I also find some aspects of winter invigorating, at least until about January 15.
But my point is this: On a day like Tuesday, there’s really nowhere better on Earth. I try to relish that, because it won’t be long before we’ll be grinding through the dog days in early August, and then once again spreading salt on the solidifying slush on the sidewalk. If you’re new around here, I’d advise you to do the same.
Take a walk, or sit out on the porch, or something. Get out in it.
If you need some company, we’ve got a couple rambunctious pups who’d be glad to haul you along.
Oh, the kicker: Yeah, the truth is that, as diligent, industrious, self-effacing Midwesterners, we live in Kansas not for the perfection, not for the glorious, not for the resplendent. We live here precisely because we’re built to persevere, and so we actually relish the suffering. We feel mildly guilty about great weather, furtively glancing over our shoulders, wondering if somebody’s catching us cheat. Glorious weather is for fake people in Southern California. Reveling in it is for weirdos in Miami.
Perfect day? Well, wait an hour, we say. There’ll be a tornado or freezing rain or suffocating humidity. We feel much better about that.