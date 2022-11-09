A few thoughts about Sunset Cemetery and its environs, since the city government is looking at revamping some of the facilities there.

It seems a little odd to say, but Sunset is one of my favorite places in town. I say that not only because my forebears are there, but because it’s just a beautiful place, full of stately sycamores, hills and valleys, the gray of the headstones against lush green grass in the spring. It’s full of stories, too – you can’t help but wonder about the Wareham family, which leads you down the path of the town’s early development, when you see that big mausoleum in what must be the town’s first roundabout. Did you know Tiger Woods’ dad is buried there, too? There’s another story.

