A few thoughts about Sunset Cemetery and its environs, since the city government is looking at revamping some of the facilities there.
It seems a little odd to say, but Sunset is one of my favorite places in town. I say that not only because my forebears are there, but because it’s just a beautiful place, full of stately sycamores, hills and valleys, the gray of the headstones against lush green grass in the spring. It’s full of stories, too – you can’t help but wonder about the Wareham family, which leads you down the path of the town’s early development, when you see that big mausoleum in what must be the town’s first roundabout. Did you know Tiger Woods’ dad is buried there, too? There’s another story.
It’s also the setting, which I maintain is one of the most fascinating in town.
The cemetery was there first. But then the city fathers – and they were men at that time, so the term is appropriate – decided to put a zoo right next door. And then they eventually thought it would be a good idea to cram the high school in there, too. Now the high school has grown into a giant, where kids have to run a 5K to get from one class to the next, and they’re buying up houses to build parking lots.
There’s no more room for the cemetery as a result, and all the lots are taken. Can’t get in there anymore. Which is sort of a shame – some day, I would’ve liked to be there too, in one of the Seaton settlements. Oh well. Shoot my ashes out of a cannon, I guess. Gonzo journalist tradition.
In the netherworld between the zoo, the high school and the cemetery are some trails and old stone tables, leftover WPA projects that feel like they’re straight from Narnia. I remember picnics with my parents there, Vistaburgers and limeades. There’s also a pitched stretch of vacant land nearby where I used to run 220s when I tried out (unsuccessfully) for the freshman and sophomore basketball teams. I’ve gone back there sometimes and I can still hear the whistle. Hey, coach, I can’t shoot but at least I’m slow.
Also right next door is the ground for the Girl Scout Little House, including a bunch of ground that they’ve intentionally let go to seed. Used to be a good spot for a touch football game. Generations of Betas probably used it for intramural practice.
The whole area feels like a secret, public land that somehow nobody knows about. I’d sort of prefer that it stay that way.
It’s all crammed together, jammed up against a bluff. Down below is Wildcat Creek. There used to be bike trails, where thrill-seekers could careen down that hill and probably connect to Linear Trail. Haven’t ever done it, and can’t say for sure if the trails remain.
I assume the name “Sunset” is attached to the whole area because it was at the west end of Poyntz Avenue, the main drag in town – and so looking over that bluff was the way to watch the sun go down. It probably seemed, back when they put all that stuff in there, that it was way out at the edge, and there’d never be any need to go further or make more room. Maybe that’s why the whole place feels like a snapshot from about a century ago. And maybe that’s why I love it.