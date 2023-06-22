A few thoughts about the critters at Sunset Zoo, from a lifelong patron, on the occasion of Susie’s 69th birthday. Susie is a chimpanzee, the oldest one in captivity in the world.
As such, she’s probably the zoo’s headliner.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 4:16 am
I like Susie just fine; I also liked Mac, the male; I particularly liked Bill Felber’s story in The Mercury back in the day of flying on a plane with Mac. One of our truly great yarns.
But I think my favorite zoo residents, over the years, are as follows:
1. The lions. I used to be able to hear them roar from the home I grew up on College Heights Road, just west of campus. That’s quite a distance from the zoo. You could hear them all over town, partly because the zoo is up on the hill and the acoustics work that way – and partly because those were some prodigious roars. It was really cool.
2. Charlie the camel. He had this weird gland thing that would come out the side of his mouth when he got worked up.
3. The prairie dogs. That little fenced-in island in the parking lot contained a whole group of them – and by the way, that’s where I learned that the collective term was a “town.” Which led me down that language path to a “flamboyance” of flamingos, a “murder” of crows and “convocation” of eagles. “Flock of Seagulls” was an 80s band, by the way, later immortalized in that scene involving Samuel L. Jackson and Brett with the big brain in “Pulp Fiction.” But I digress.
4. The sun bear. Legend was he bit off some kid’s finger. I just thought he was cool looking with that necklace-looking mark on his fur.
5. The grizzly bear, Brownie. He was the oldest living grizzly in captivity, which in and of itself made him interesting. Mostly he just lumbered around, or laid there.
6. The otters. I mean, they’re otters. Cute little varmints. They’d slide around and zoom through the water, and I could stand there and watch them forever.
7. The peacocks. Again, you could hear them quite a ways from the zoo. They would also occasionally wander off, to the point that they’d show up on Delaware Avenue near my parents’ house. I once had a big-city friend back from college who saw one strutting around over there and thought this place was some sort of psychedelic Wild West. I of course didn’t argue; I just took them later to Aggieville and to the Johnny Kaw statue to seal the deal.
Honorable mention goes to the tigers, who are, well, tigers. They’re big intimidating cats, and as such are pretty cool. They just make me miss the lions.
There’s a plan to bring giraffes to the zoo, and they’ll surely crack my list, but since they’re not there yet I’m not going to stick my neck out for them.
