Whatever else the Tyre Nichols case in Memphis is about, I’ll tell you one thing it’s not about: Justice.
Not in the end. Not ever.
Mr. Nichols, as you’re probably aware, was a 29-year-old man beaten to death by Memphis police after what appears to be a routine traffic stop. The beating was all caught on video. He was Black, as were all five of the police officers who took part in his beating.
The cops have been fired, arrested, charged with crimes – including second-degree murder – and jailed. The special unit of which they were members has been disbanded. Other agencies involved in the response to the incident have also suspended their people, pending further investigation.
This is, of course, another in a horrible string of similar incidents, stretching back at least to Rodney King, nearly three decades ago. But many of the explosive elements of previous incidents have been defused – the cops aren’t white, and the swift immediate response by the authorities assigned blame to them, rather than trying to defend them.
So it boils down to the nature of policing, in which one set of people is given official sanction to use violence. That is as it should be, but it also inevitably involves the risk that violence will be used inappropriately, illegally, or even maliciously. The rails and guidelines and training have to be almost perfect to prevent that, and even then, the system is liable to break down under the pressures exerted on it by a flawed world.
As human beings, we all acquire bias, prejudice, and maybe even racism in the course of our lives, regardless of the color of our own skin. We also make predetermined judgments about others based on gender, age, hairstyle, clothing, tattoos, piercings, religion and, for that matter, time of day and location. It’s an unfortunate aspect of human nature, the tendency to dehumanize one another, as Riley County Police Director Brian Peete points out. It takes hard work to overcome those biases, and for cops exposed to the worst of human nature day after day, it’s even harder.
What to do? Well, we know what to do. We have to train and educate and repeat, over and over. We have to make sure the police force reflects, and interacts with, the public it serves. We know these things. Ultimately, it comes down to empathy, and, well, love.
We also have to hold accountable those who break the rules, who violate the law, who murder while wearing a badge.
But, to get back to my original point: Even if we do that, even if everything goes right afterward, even if you remove some of the factors of race, even if you make the necessary reforms, even then, well….
A lawyer for Mr. Nichols family has said that “we will keep saying his name until justice is served.”
Thing is, he’s gone. A 29-year-old guy, a guy who worked for FedEx and got himself a Starbucks every morning, a guy who liked skateboarding and photography, who had a 4-year-old daughter, whose mother loved him, and who got up in the morning just like you – he’s gone, and nothing that happens now will ever bring him back.