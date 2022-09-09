Evidently they’re threatening to quit playing the Wabash Cannonball unless the students stop chanting “F*** KU!” in the middle of it. This is a routine issue; I’ve written several columns addressing it over the years. It’s embarrassing, and worse, it makes K-Staters look small and dumb, and it makes KU look far better.

Everybody from the governor to The Great Man Himself have implored kids to knock it off. So me banging away at my typewriter isn’t going to do anything either. Been there, done that. Shame, mockery, logic, lampooning...no dice.

