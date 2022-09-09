Evidently they’re threatening to quit playing the Wabash Cannonball unless the students stop chanting “F*** KU!” in the middle of it. This is a routine issue; I’ve written several columns addressing it over the years. It’s embarrassing, and worse, it makes K-Staters look small and dumb, and it makes KU look far better.
Everybody from the governor to The Great Man Himself have implored kids to knock it off. So me banging away at my typewriter isn’t going to do anything either. Been there, done that. Shame, mockery, logic, lampooning...no dice.
Pulling the plug on “Sandstorm” didn’t work. Axing “Wabash” won’t work, either; students will just chant it during another song, or during timeouts, or when the sun comes out from behind the clouds. It’s not the song. It’s the kids, and kids like to be perverse.
Nothing will ever work until kids decide, en masse, that it’s not worth it. You could call in the cops and throw the entire student section out of the stadium, but, uhhh...that’s not a serious idea. You could announce that for every F bomb you’ll donate to the KU athletics department. You could offer coupons for free pizza after the game if you make it through one without the obscenity. You could try to ignore it, but that’s pretty tough to do when the national television cameras are here. It’s sort of like the Phelps clan – we’re all used to seeing them and we all know that ignoring is best, but if CNN shows up in town, that’s what everybody around the country thinks of our little burg.
With your own young-adult kids, you can usually ignore ridiculous behavior, knowing that life will exact its price. They grow up and most of them determine that the price isn’t worth it, especially once they have to worry about the rent, or a mortgage, or a kid of their own. Trouble is, on this issue, college kids here never get any older. The 23-year-olds leave, replaced by another batch of 18-year-olds.
The question is: What do those young people really care about? I don’t have a good answer or I would’ve offered it here years ago. Take away their scholarships? Confiscate their phones? Ban them from the stadium? Make them wear dunce caps? Fine the Greek houses? Offer bribes of White Claws? Buy off some clever Instagram influencers to come up with the right hashtag?
I don’t know. My point is that taking away the Wabash will damage the game-day experience for everybody, but it’s not going to be enough to stop the chant.