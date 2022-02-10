There have been three late-night shootings in Aggieville in recent weeks. One person is dead, three are injured, including one of the shooters who was himself shot by a cop.
This could logically be written off as a coincidence, but it should prompt serious thought about how to prevent more from happening in the future. People’s lives are at stake, most importantly; also relevant is the image of the most important attraction that Manhattan has to offer.
If our local college bar district gets a reputation as a shooting gallery, that’s going to dissuade out-of-towners from visiting, and it’s going to make parents of would-be college students less interested in forking over tuition to send their kids here. That’s bad for everybody.
I have a suggestion, one I’ve been advocating for years now: Make Aggieville one big special-event area on weekend nights. I’ve said before that people should be able to walk around carrying a drink within a defined area down there. These recent episodes add a wrinkle: There ought to be police security at the entrance to that defined area, with metal detectors to help enforce a strict no-gun policy.
Whether you’re pro- or anti-gun, I think we can all agree that people shouldn’t have them when they’re drinking. And like it or not, that’s what people are doing in Aggieville on weekend nights. So guns should be banned there. Knives, too.
As it stands, bars generally don’t allow guns. But enforcement varies – some use metal detectors, others don’t.
In the most recent case, the eventual shooter got hauled off by the cops for underage drinking at Tubby’s, where they use a metal detector at the door. Only after getting processed at the police substation did he pull a gun – which it’s reasonable to assume he retrieved from a car or a friend – to shoot and kill a fellow Fort Riley soldier. So the use of a metal detector at the bar itself didn’t stop it. A no-gun policy, with enforcement at the perimeter of Aggieville, would have.
Should taxpayers pay for that enforcement? I’m not entirely sure about that, but it’s reasonable to say that the police priority in Aggieville ought to start with keeping people from killing each other.
All three recent shootings have involved soldiers, which brings up another point: Fort Riley needs to be involved in the security arrangements on weekend nights in Aggieville, too. The Army doesn’t want any of this happening, any more than the admissions reps at K-State do, or the bar owners themselves. It’s got to be a partnership, including handling the costs of what I’m proposing.
We’re fortunate here that local institutions – the cops, the city and county governments, the Aggieville business district, the university and the Army – work well together. Those entities need to get this issue on their collective agenda.
Don’t like my proposal? That’s fine. Come up with a better one. But status quo is not working.