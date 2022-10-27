Ever since the founding of Tuttle Creek Reservoir north of town in the 1960s, the lake has been slowly silting in. It’s just the way it works – rivers and streams above flow into the lake, bringing with them runoff from surrounding land, and that stuff settles into the lake.
From the outset, the engineers who created the lake knew that it would have a finite life, since eventually the silt would fill in so much of the basin that it would become useless. That silting-in is clearly visible in the lake’s north end, where boat ramps are dry and what was once a lake is a mud flat. The main basin near the dam still has plenty of depth, and in fact the lake is lasting longer than originally projected, but the point is that it has changed from what it originally was, and the clock is ticking.
So now comes a plan from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, a plan uncovered by excellent reporting by Celia Llopis-Jensen of the Kansas News Service, to stir up the mud on the bottom by using jacuzzi-like water jets, in the hopes that the stirred-up dirt will flow out the south end of the lake through the outlet tubes. Best-case scenario, under the $6 million test project to begin next year, the silting-in will be reversed and the lake can be rejuvenated.
The alternative approach would be traditional dredging, which involves scooping up the mud, loading it onto barges and dumping it on land somewhere. More expensive and, in some ways, more complicated.
Nobody yet knows if the stirring-up gambit will work. It’s also unclear what the effect would be, if it does work, on the Blue and Kansas rivers downstream.
I’m a little skeptical, frankly, because Tuttle is so muddy already that I can’t fathom getting more mud to shoot out the tubes. The water also generally moves so slow that I can’t see silt from Randolph making it all the way to the dam.
But I’m no engineer, and I think it’s good to try to figure out a way to improve Tuttle and extend its useful life. It’s a major asset to the Manhattan region, for recreation, for flood control and for some water supply downstream. If this doesn’t work, they need to try something else. If the engineers think it'll work, it seems worth a shot.