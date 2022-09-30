Maybe you read the stories this week about the city government trying to address problems in the local housing market. If you did, congratulations. Rough sledding.
I’m not entirely sure where the city is going, but I do want to take a moment to agree with Commissioner Wynn Butler. He said the city government needs to focus its effort on addressing one issue, rather than a scattershot approach to a variety of problems.
So here’s my suggestion:
Find a way to help fix up crummy rentals. That’s really it.
An analysis of the housing market conducted by a consulting firm found a variety of problems in the local market, starting with the fact that houses are relatively expensive and that there aren’t enough of them. Those two things are directly related, obviously, since a short supply drives up price. Econ 101. The consultants found that houses were going for $20,000 over list price, but of course that’s just a moment in time, one that changes every day given rapidly rising interest rates.
Thing is, trying to fix that problem with a little bit of government money or some policy tweaks is likely to foul things up somehow. Almost certainly won’t actually fix anything.
That’s why I’d suggest focusing on a more narrow problem – all the properties around here in lousy shape.
The reason they’re that way is because landlords can rent them to college kids, who prefer living in cheap junky rentals because they’re close to campus and Aggieville, because they’re cheap, and because living in a rental means not having to put up with the rules at dorms and Greek houses. To be fair to the landlords, it’s also true that those kids often junk up the place, too.
Anyway, I’d suggest figuring out a way to solve that problem. To an extent, the market is already making some progress, with the construction of a lot of nicer new apartments. Slumlords can’t get by as easily if they have to compete for tenants with nicer places – and a bigger supply tends to drive down price.
But there’s not enough progress, and the economics of converting those crummy rentals back into owner-occupied single-family homes are not favorable. Perhaps some government money and policy tweaks can help address that – and perhaps that solution will also slightly help add to the supply of single-family homes, which would tend to drive down cost.
Oops. See? I got a case of mission-creep.
Stay focused. Just figure out how to fix up the junky rentals.