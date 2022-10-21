It’s the most exciting time of the year for area high school athletes, and we’d like to wish them all well.
State playoffs and tournaments are underway, or are soon to be underway, and the schools in our area are in position to compete for titles. For the athletes, coaches and parents, these are days they’ll always remember.
The results so far have been very exciting.
The Wamego girls’ golf team won a second straight state championship earlier this week, led by freshman Addison Douglass, who won the individual title, and senior Ashten Pierson, who finished second. That’s a dream come true for anyone in any form of competition, and we join the rest of the community in congratulating everyone involved. Manhattan High’s girls golf also made it to the second day of competition at state, quite an accomplishment among the largest high schools in Kansas.
Meanwhile Jillian Harkin of Manhattan High took third at state in tennis, finishing the best career of any girl ever to step on court at MHS. She won a state title as a junior; she took third twice and second once. Teammate Maura Wiens also captured a state medal this fall.
Other sports are approaching state competition soon; it’s worth noting that Manhattan High’s football team is sure to earn a high seed as the playoffs begin next week. However it all ends up, it’s been a spectacular season for MHS, as it often is. If you get a chance to go watch a game, take it. Although we are accustomed to success going back decades, teams like this don’t come around every year.
Wamego’s football team is also highly ranked in class 4A, so they’re set up for a playoff run as well. Could there be another state title in Wamego this fall?
Win or lose at this stage of the season, the emotional stakes – and the life lessons – get bigger. It’s fun to win, and we certainly hope for the best. On the flip side, it can be a real challenge to overcome a high-stakes loss, but learning to do that is an important skill, and sports teaches that as well as anything.
So regardless, it’s a very exciting time, one that – for the people involved – will linger for many years to come.