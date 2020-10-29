An elected county commissioner took issue in a public meeting Thursday with my use of the word “squawking,” which I take as a major accomplishment. Verbs are right in my wheelhouse, and I’d like to throw out a few more. Nouns, while I’m at it.
--”Yammering on” is solid English. I use it all the time when talking about people who we unwittingly allow to blather in the news columns of the paper. That gets me steamed.
--”Drunk tank,” which I actually managed to get in print earlier this week in the same column, along with with “squawking.” The column was about a new cop substation in Aggieville. Anyone thrown into the drunk tank automatically earns the name “Otis.”
--While we’re on the subject of the drunk tank, I like using “loony bin,” but that’s almost certainly completely politically incorrect. "Slammer," as long as we're in this vein.
--”Put that in your pipe and smoke it,” which my wife occasionally uses, needs to be revived for regular usage.
--I use “cockamamie” pretty frequently to describe something sorta loony. “Whack-job” is useful when describing a cockamamie person.
--”Bollixed up” comes in handy when something is all confused and tortured. I tend to use this when criticizing a news story that confuses me. Let me add that the Mercury’s newsroom is used to me ranting on with these terms, but I think that they know I do it out of love, and in the interest of clarity for our subscribers.
--”Put the kibosh on” is useful when something needs to be done away with. Also, “deep-six” for the same purpose. I have no idea where that comes from, but I really like it.
--”Gullet” is a solid term. As in, “shoving the double cheese with fries down your gullet.” The verb is always "shoving" when the noun is "gullet."
--”Head honcho,” for the person in charge. My wife, who is a great inspiration, uses HMFIC, which I have occasionally borrowed, but I can’t spell that out in the columns of a family newspaper.
--”Flim flam,” and often “flimflammery” for gobbledygook. Oops. Slipped another one in, didn’t I? I also use “horsesh--” pretty often, which, as I understand it from baseball, is a completely acceptable term. I did omit the last two letters there, didn’t I?
--”Hogwash.” Same basic purpose.
--”On the horn,” which is a reference to getting somebody on the phone. “On the blower” is another one that our old colleague Bill Felber used. Tip of the cap there.
--”Codger,” for an old-timer. “Cuss,” for a codger who’s persnickety.
--”Ham-handed.” Clumsy, oafish. “Oaf,” now that I think of it, is handy. “Goon” or “goon squad,” while we’re at it.
--”Clown show” for a bunch of inadvertent goofiness. That one’s been plenty useful lately.
--A solid and useful general-purpose exclamation: “Hell’s bells!” probably inspired by the AC/DC song from 1980. I use it all the time.
--”Don’t try to tell me how the cow’s gonna eat the cabbage,” as a basic bid for control. Actually, I don’t use that, but I want to. A legendary guy from Tennessee used it once, and I hereby vow to steal it forever.
More sure to come. I can't help myself.