I noticed the other day that they changed the name of the show from “Manhattan’s Got Special Talent” to “Manhattan’s Got Talent.” This is for the annual shindig they put on at the high school auditorium, involving regular high school kids and people with disabilities. It’s sort of an extension of a class at MHS that gets regular kids to interact routinely with their special-ed peers, a class called Interpersonal Skills.
It’s a great class, and a great event. I’ve loved it for years.
I want to comment on the language, because it’s just the latest example of the tortured knots we tie ourselves in as a society in dealing with handicapped people.
Note in the previous paragraphs I used “disabled,” “special-ed,” and “handicapped.” Had I said “retarded,” I’m sure a mob would have strung me up by my earlobes. Hell, they might string me up just for even using the word when talking about the evolution of words.
I have a daughter with Down syndrome. She’s been part of that talent show in past years, and watched this year’s version enthusiastically. The participants and the organizers are great people, and nothing I’m talking about here in any way is intended as criticism. I don’t even really know what their motivation was in changing the name of the event. I just think it illustrates a trend.
The word used to be “retarded;” it was an outgrowth or a scientific term, meaning “limited.” It made sense in that context, and at that time, people knew what it meant, and there was nothing in any way wrong about it. But then that got to be viewed as some sort of insult, particularly the term “retard” as a mean-spirited way to put another person down.
So then it became “handicapped.” Then “special-ed.” Then that morphed to “disabled,” which was sort of codified under the Americans With Disabilities Act. For a hot minute it was “other-abled,” but that almost mocked itself. So the next step was “special-needs,” which is about where we are now. Just the word “special” seems to be intended to mean the same thing.
But every time a new term emerges, eventually it gets imbued with a certain negative tone, and so then the word has to be swapped out in the interest of, I guess, protecting people’s feelings. And people who use the old word are shamed as either out-of date or ignorant. Eventually, they become “hateful.” Kids have fundraisers selling shirts that say “Ban The Word,” meaning the “R-word,” meaning “retarded.”
My preference, for what it’s worth, is “handicapped.” I think it conveys something important. I’m not a fan of “disabled,” which makes a person sound like an obsolete phone. “Handicapped” means the person has to deal with sandbags of some sort, an extra burden that they have to carry to succeed. Doesn’t meant they’re incapable, just means they’ve got it tougher.
“Special,” or “special-ed” or “special-needs” just seems amorphous. Not specific enough. Technically, gifted education falls in the “special ed” department, so…what? What does “special talent” really mean, right? It’s an attempt to convey a meaning that doesn’t quite do the job of conveying a meaning.
I don’t know what the next version of the term will be. Thing is, whatever the term is doesn’t matter that much. Nobody at the outset intended anything hateful by saying “retarded,” and I’m sure nobody currently means anything hateful by “special-needs.” But someday it will be viewed that way, because, well, because these are all terms intended to differentiate people who fall substantially below the line of normal in intellectual and physical capability. That sounds cold and unfeeling, but it’s the reality.