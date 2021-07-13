It was encouraging to see Kansas State University claim that 72 percent of the campus had been vaccinated. That’s good.
What’s not good: Those figures are irrelevant in another month, and meanwhile our community’s vaccination rate is stagnant. And so, predictably enough, there’s an uptick in case numbers here.
The vaccination rate for people 12 and older in Riley County is 44.6 percent, according to the latest data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. That’s about where it’s been for months, meaning there’s been little progress toward larger-scale immunity.
Now there’s a more virulent strain of the coronavirus circulating, and case numbers are starting to tick upward. There were seven virus cases at Ascension Via Christi, high traffic of symptomatic patients in the emergency room, and local doctors’ offices were seeing high patient volumes again, hospital CEO Bob Copple told The Mercury Tuesday.
What to do?
That’s simple: Get a lot more people vaccinated.
The alternative is to go back to universal mask-wearing and physical distancing. Doesn’t that sound peachy?
The problem is that the people who haven’t been vaccinated obviously don’t want to. Vaccines are free, and they’re safe, they’re available all over the place. Why people don’t want to get the shot varies, but surely there are ways to persuade more people.
What are those ways to persuade?
Well, I don’t have the answer. Obviously a drumbeat of columns like this one in this space haven’t done the trick. I’m not a great marketing guy — I tend to believe in facts, and truth-telling, and logic, and I still believe those things will eventually carry the day.
But marshalling the forces of the community to fight a pandemic is also not really my job. That’s the job of the head of the health department, and our elected officials. There’s been no forward movement, really, and now we’re into the time of year when people go away on vacation and nothing much gets done until the students show up for the fall semester, and all of a sudden the town is going a hundred miles an hour.
At that point it will be too late to get on top of the situation, to assure that the influx of population is vaccinated. One-fourth of the campus population will be new, and so that 70 percent threshold figure will be irrelevant.
It won’t be too late to do SOMETHING, though, to prevent another round of masking when the weather gets cold.
So, I ask again: Can we please get a program together? Please? Doing nothing, leaving our vaccination rate where it sits, is not working.