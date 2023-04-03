Let’s start with what seems to be reasonable. Which, when you’re dealing with matters related to Donald Trump, is difficult to do. But let’s try.
There are two things we can agree on, I would say.
Let’s start with what seems to be reasonable. Which, when you’re dealing with matters related to Donald Trump, is difficult to do. But let’s try.
There are two things we can agree on, I would say.
No matter whether you happen to be Team Blue or Team Red, I’d wager to say we can agree that paying hush money to a porn star so as to help yourself get elected – and failing to disclose that payment as a campaign contribution – is a crime. Right? We can agree that that is not only a bad look, but that it is in fact a violation of the law.
Doesn’t matter who did it. Set that aside. Just pretend the person in question was, say, Bill Clinton. Or John F. Kennedy, or Abraham Lincoln. I don’t care. The point is to forget about who the person is. The point is that we can all agree that that behavior is illegal. And, for that matter, we can probably generally agree that it ought to be illegal. Paying off a porn star to keep quiet, and then covering that up by falsifying official documents, is, generally speaking, bad.
Let me be clear: I don’t know for a fact that Donald Trump did this, and neither do you. He denies it. That’s what a trial is for: To determine if the authorities can prove it beyond a reasonable doubt to every member of a jury.
Next thing is this: We can all (I think) also agree that nobody is above the law.
Because Donald Trump was president, and because Donald Trump is again running to be president, does not change anything about that. Right?
We are a system of laws, not a kingdom of divine right.
I’m not particularly interested in any what-about-ism. Bill Clinton’s lying and Hunter Biden’s laptop, and Ronald Reagan and the Nicaraguan Contras…none of that is relevant to what we’re agreeing upon at the moment.
If we can’t agree on those things – that falsifying legal documents to cover up hush money payments to a porn star is illegal, and that nobody is above the law – then I don’t really know where we are. Let’s start there.
And then let’s see if the prosecutor can make the case.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.