As I’m writing this, I just finished playing tennis with my youngest kid. He won. He beat me. But I certainly didn’t lose.
We really went at it, just for one set. I had to get to work, and he had to meet somebody for coffee. Busy lives. The Cat’s in the Cradle, and the silver spoon. When you comin’ home Dad? I don’t know when. But we’ll get together then.
He’s good, and I’m not as good as I used to be, and so he jumped on me right away, cracking winners and forcing me to try shots I couldn’t hit. It was a little ugly; he got up 4-0. But I'm crafty, and I found a little rhythm and a few cracks in his armor, and I got it to 4-2. I had a point to make it 4-3 — on serve, an even-up match — but he played smart and well and took that game. It was the turning point, and I knew it as we were in it, and that’s when it dawned on me.
This was it.
This was the last time. The turning point was a metaphor for in the narrative that a lot of parents are confronting right now.
He’s going away to college in a few weeks. He’s traveling with friends until then, and, well, we have busy lives. I’d love to think we’ll get out on the court again, but I doubt it. When he’s back from college? “What I’d really like, Dad, is the car keys. See you later, can I have them please?”
My stepdaughter is going away, too. Many similar feelings; many unique. She and I have a special connection; that’s another column. Goodbye will be tough. I’ve been through this three times before, and my younger stepson will do it in two more years. That, I suppose, will be the last of these lasts. None of them are easy.
Tennis was my game. Still is. I passed it on, more or less inadvertently, to my kids. I take it as a compliment that they wanted to be a little like me. It’s a point of connection; I could still play with them, even as they eventually got better than me.
My youngest was the most successful, doing things I only dreamed of. My two oldest were awfully good, too. Hard to get them on the court anymore. Too busy with jobs.
My youngest and I have a strong, deep bond, one that occasionally exploded in his teenage years. That’s the job of a teenager, right? To push himself out of the nest? Sometimes I think the closer a parent’s relationship is with a kid, the harder they are obliged to push. He certainly did.
We’ve always found common ground on the tennis court. When he was little, I sometimes lost a point on purpose, but I beat him, and I gave him advice, and when things got tight out on the court in a tournament, he’d look up at me for guidance or reassurance. Up to a year or so ago, I still tried to tell him what to do out there. Then he would rip winners, as if to say, “Yeah, right, Dad.” He could do it himself.
I quit that. I just hit the ball back. We rarely competed, since he would clean my clock, and it was better to just practice together.
The pandemic short-circuited his tennis plans, canceling the season of his senior year in high school, eliminating the Division 1 college program he had signed with, and sending him off to DC for a year of work. I think he played occasionally recreationally, but he found other interests. All good. I think it annoyed him a little when I asked.
This summer, he came back and played a circuit of tournaments, and we got back out there a few times. The pandemic, it turns out, gave us a better shot at goodbye. This summer, I fed him buckets of balls for practice a few times. A few times I couldn't make it. Too much to do.
But today I wanted to play, and he wanted to play. Warm, but not too hot. Nobody else on the courts. No wind. New balls. No injuries; I’m not going to get a better moment. Early in the morning. No buzzing phones, no deadlines, nobody asking me to make decisions.
The meaning of that moment didn’t really occur to me, though, until I knew it was the turning point of that set. The turning point. The set. My life. His life. Our life.
Dammit, Ned, keep your head on straight. Find a way to win the point. You owe the kid your best.
I gave him my best, and he beat me. Hit the corner with a forehand. Jammed me with a kick serve I wasn’t expecting. Snuck in and cut off the volley when he had me on the run. Boom. Done.
He learned a lot from all the instructors who’ve taught him better than I could have on the finer points of technique. He ran. He lifted. He grew. He won. He lost. He worked at it, and he learned.
I think I gave him a love of it, and I taught him how to think through a match, how to find ways to win. How to handle the ups and downs. Life's a lot like that.
Today he didn’t have his best forehand, and he ended the set having to use my discontinued geezer Prince racket because he broke strings on his new-model Babolat. I played well enough to make him beat me, probably about as well as I can play.He didn’t have the fastball, so he threw curves and changeups. He found a way.
At the end he went for the hand-shake and the one-arm bro-hug. I went in for the full thing, held him there with both arms for a minute. I told him goodbye, a tennis goodbye. He told me we could play again maybe after he gets back from his trip, but there’s just one day at home before he has to go off to college. When ya comin’ home, son? I don’t know when. But we’ll get together then, Dad. You know we’ll have a good time then.