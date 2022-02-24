It’s rather alarming to read that the city government’s debt has ballooned 20 percent in the past year, that a credit rating agency is downgrading the city’s creditworthiness, and – worst of all – that the city’s finance director says there’s no plan to address the problem.
Those are all facts. They emerged in The Mercury’s report of this past week’s meeting of the City Commission.
And, to the extent that the reporting of those facts rang alarm bells, that’s good. Obviously city officials need to get on top of the problem. It can’t keep heading in that direction.
But before any of the rest of us get too worked up, I would say that the “we have no plan” statement was probably a bit too narrow. It was not a statement of bureaucratic incompetence. It meant simply that there’s no specific stream of tax revenue dedicated to pay down that debt.
It was intended to get the attention of the public, and in particular of city commissioners. The city has several major projects in the works – fixing the airport runway, adding on to the flood-protection levee, redoing streets and a parking garage in Aggieville, and spiffing up the roads near the K-State athletics facilities – that cost tens of millions of dollars. Those are all solid projects, ones that the public knows about, and that enjoy broad support. We’ve reported on all the decisions to support those projects.
The issue is that they’re all hitting at once, and city commissioners are reluctant to raise the property tax rate to pay down the debt. So the city has started draining its savings, and let the debt pile up, and now it’s got a problem on its hands. The city’s total debt burden is about $322 million, up $54 million from a year ago.
There’s money from the federal government to help relieve pandemic-related budget problems, and that will help. But that’s a one-time fix. There’s a new city sales tax that will kick in next year, and that will help. But there does need to be a plan.
Debt in and of itself is not bad, particularly when you can borrow money cheaply. That’s been the case for years now. But sooner or later you actually have to have to pay it off by bringing in more money, and that’s where we are now.
Maybe the better metaphor is the snooze button. It’s not that all of a sudden a fire alarm is ringing. It’s that the Monday morning alarm went off awhile ago, and we hit the snooze button a couple of times, and now, dammit, it’s actually time to get out of bed and put the coffee on.