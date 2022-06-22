On the subject of regulating smoking, I’m reminded of a pretty simple rule: Your rights end where mine begin. And the converse: Mine end where yours begin.
The Manhattan City Commission voted this week to allow smoking and vaping at tobacco and e-cigarette shops. It was a split vote: Linda Morse and Usha Reddi voted against it, while Mark Hatesohl, Wynn Butler and John Matta voted in favor.
The previous city rules, in place since voters approved them in 2008, prohibit smoking in public places and places of employment. State law is similar, but specifically exempts tobacco and vape shops. The change to the local rule puts it in line with state law.
Morse and Reddi said they like the existing rule, and that further expanding smoking and vaping is bad for the community’s health. Morse also contended that this expansion is the first step that will encourage more. Morse is probably right on the second point. Other venues are liable to apply for an exemption as well, on the grounds that they’re not much different philosophically from a tobacco shop.
But the broader point, which the other commissioners made, is really the salient one: Only people who want to be around second-hand smoke will be exposed to it in smoke shops. Nobody who cares that much about avoiding it will be forced to inhale it — all they have to do is not go in. Also, as Commissioner Hatesohl pointed out: “Not passing this isn’t going to make the city any healthier, either.” People who want to expose themselves to smoke are presumably already doing so.
I hate smoking. It killed my mom. Can’t stand being around it. So the existing rules that ban smoking in restaurants, to me, make good sense. I want to be able to eat, or I want to be able to go to a bar, and not have to inhale secondhand tobacco smoke. My right to breathe clean air trumps your “right” to smoke and blow it in my face. It’s good policy.
Vaping rules are much flimsier, in my opinion, because second-hand vapor is less dangerous. But there’s evidence it can be harmful, so I’m not going to pick that fight right now.
Whose rights take precedence if there’s a conflict?
This approach to rights is simple and clear, but it can get awkward – for instance, why should you be required to wear a seatbelt if your choice really doesn’t affect me? On the other hand, wearing seatbelts is clearly a good thing that should be strongly encouraged; it might even be considered a matter of public health.
In the case at hand, though, it seems pretty clear. The only instance I could think of would be if I wanted to go into a tobacco shop to buy somebody a congratulatory cigar, and I didn’t want to have to inhale. I suppose in that instance, you could say smokers’ rights were trumping mine. But if I was that concerned about it, I could probably call in advance, or else just send a card instead.
My rights end at the door to that shop. Smokers rights begin right there. I can’t really argue with that.