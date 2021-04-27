Whelp….check Kristi Noem off the list.
Ms. Noem, the governor of South Dakota, showed up in Manhattan this past weekend at the annual Kansas Republican Party Convention. She was the featured speaker at a fundraiser dinner, giving folks around here to see up-close one of the most talked-about Republican officials in the country.
She said some appealing things, of course, particularly when she encouraged Americans to talk to each other. She said people need to communicate with others with whom they disagree. “This country is addicted to being offended,” she said. “I say, get over yourself.”
Right. I’m with you, Guv. Worth noting: After the speech, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran pointed out that part as what he liked.
But I can’t take Gov. Noem seriously. Not when she gives a speech in which she tries to say that Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s order banning public gatherings early in the pandemic was an attempt to curb religious freedom.
Any serious person has to know that is not true. And so I have to conclude that Gov. Noem is either: 1. Not a serious person, or 2. Cyncially saying stuff that she knows is not true in order to further her political cause.
Number 2 is a time-honored tradition by politicians of all stripes, of course. Bill Clinton lied quite effectively. Donald Trump took the art form to dizzying heights. And both of them had to be taken seriously, because they had tremendous political gifts.
It just so happens that Gov. Noem’s is a real doozy, and it happened here, and it’s something we know quite a bit about.
For the sake of completeness, let’s think through it. Do you really suppose Laura Kelly wants to limit religious expression? Why would she want to do that? Politicians like her want to get elected; how exactly would stomping on religious freedom help her do that, in a state that’s predominantly conservative? Furthermore, assuming that she threw all caution to the wind and just did what she wanted, what evidence is there that she has some sort of desire to limit religion?
The reason Laura Kelly limited public gatherings a year ago was pretty simple: There was a viral pandemic, and the way to save lives was to keep human beings away from one another.
It also wasn’t a power grab, by the way. That’s another silly assertion. Who would want that power, when simply the holding of that power would make you hated?
Don’t agree with Gov. Kelly’s coronavirus response? Fine. Hindsight offers plenty of opportunities. But, in the interest of following Gov. Noem’s own advice, get over yourself. Don’t try to attribute some goofball diabolical motive to the other side. Just make a better argument.
I said at the outset that I had to check Gov. Noem off the list now, and, to be fair, that’s probably also a step too far. Perhaps she can redeem herself. Perhaps she has the sort of gifts that got Slick Willie and The Donald into the White House. There’s an eternity between now and the 2024 election. But starting off by cynically demonizing the governor of Kansas is not an inspiring start.