I’m going to make a pitch for getting involved in high school activities here, so be forewarned.
This is prompted by a recent revelation that Paul Rudd, the famous actor, was roaming the halls of Manhattan High my senior year.
I never knew this until Roger Brannan, the former MHS debate coach, posted pictures and recollections on Facebook a few days ago. He’s been doing that routinely, a walk down memory lane for those of us who were involved in the program over the years. He evidently kept almost everything, and it’s fun to look at pictures and read old programs from debate tournaments, fall musicals, and homecoming honorary elections.
That sort of stuff is, in my opinion, one of the best aspects of social media. There are a lot of really awful elements of Facebook, too; not sure the tradeoff is worth it, but I do enjoy connecting phases of my life together.
Anyway, Mr. Brannan — I can’t possibly call him anything other than that — posted a roundup of material from the forensics tournament hosted by MHS in the spring of 1986. That’s 35 years ago; it happened to be my senior year. I wasn’t on the team at that point — I washed out after a year each of debate and forensics. I wasn’t very good.
The event hosted by MHS meant that Manhattan kids ran the nuts and bolts of the operation, while kids from other schools competed. Putting on the event also requires community members to step up to volunteer as judges. Generally, that means kids in the program rope in their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and neighbors to give up a couple hours on a Saturday.
I’ve been on both ends. I routinely dreaded judging, giving up my weekend to listen to some poor sophomore yammer on incoherently about U.S. policy toward China. I’m also not much of a Broadway sort, and never particularly relished jamming myself into the auditorium for the fall musical, either.
But I’ve been consistently surprised — there’s always way more talent than you’d expect. Sure, there are duds. Remember, I WAS one. But there are also kids that will blow you away. You walk out of there ready to vote them into office, or expecting them to sign a movie contract a couple years later.
Turns out, one of them did. Paul Rudd competed in 1986 at MHS for Shawnee Mission West in the event called “Humorous Interpretation.” That event involves performing a written piece in a way that’s supposed to be funny.
Here’s what’s funny to me: He finished second. The star of several really hilarious movies, Rudd was evidently not quite good enough to win. A guy named Lance Harshbarger, from Shawnee Mission South, beat him out. It appears that Mr. Harshbarger is now a financial planner in the Kansas City area. I’m sure he’s quite talented. He was good enough on that day that some Manhattan-area adult put him ahead of the guy who would go on to utter the line: “Sixty percent of the time, it works every time.” (Don’t know the line? Go watch “Anchorman” immediately.)
There have been many others at MHS tournaments, including Kris Kobach. Sam Brownback once served as a judge. And so on. I could blather for hours about the MHS kids and what they’ve gone on to do, but you’ve already read that column before.
The point is that sometimes, the kids from other towns who you go watch when you get involved in high school events turn out to be stars. So, you know, get involved.