Got my hair cut earlier this week at the Aggieville Barbershop, beautifully stuck between 1955 and, say, 2027. Loved it.

I picked it partly because, well, it was open and I could walk in. The young woman in charge was by herself at the gig, and her kids would be there soon, but she said she could stay late to help me. In her chair at the time was a youngish gent getting a military-length buzz. If you’re going to make it cutting hair in this town, particularly in the ‘Ville, you’re going to have to know how to give those.

