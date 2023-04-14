Got my hair cut earlier this week at the Aggieville Barbershop, beautifully stuck between 1955 and, say, 2027. Loved it.
I picked it partly because, well, it was open and I could walk in. The young woman in charge was by herself at the gig, and her kids would be there soon, but she said she could stay late to help me. In her chair at the time was a youngish gent getting a military-length buzz. If you’re going to make it cutting hair in this town, particularly in the ‘Ville, you’re going to have to know how to give those.
I say “partly,” because I was also curious. Hadn’t ever been in there, though I’d walked by the place a million times. And now it sits right next to the vacant lot that they’ve cleared to make way for the big glass building that…well, we don’t quite know.
The developer slammed the brakes on the $53.9 million project last month after a financial backer pulled out. We don’t know who the institutional investor is, but the developer – TJ Vilkanskas of Manhattan – says their reversal was related to recent instability in the banking sector.
In other words, we have a vacant piece of dirt in Aggieville – with roads all torn up to boot – because of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse. That bank collapsed because, frankly, it was built on flimflammery. The tech industry got so frothy that, as seems to happen every couple of decades now, it became almost entirely air. And Silicon Valley Bank, as the bank built for and built on the tech industry, just simply disappeared once people figured that out.
Nothing has really changed about the Aggieville project. I still think it’s a good one for that district, and for our community generally. I still figure the city government’s involvement – selling the developer the ground for $1, thereby eliminating a parking lot – was a reasonably intelligent deal.
But, sitting there in the barber’s chair, looking out at the construction barricades, the dirt and fence, it’s hard to make that case.
The woman in charge had her kids sweep the floor, and fretted a little about the summer to come, when the students are gone. Hopefully the soldiers will be back, she said. The locals are afraid to come down to Aggieville, afraid they won’t be able to park.
Which, by the way, is silly. I parked right in front, walked right in. I wouldn’t recommend trying to find a parking spot on a football Saturday, but otherwise I’ve never had much problem.
She gets a lot of repeat business, people who’ve come there for generations. Ernie Barrett. Old football players. They come because the place is the same – mounted fish and posters demonstrating different hairstyles – as it was in the 1960s. The good-old-boys who used to run the place with a cigar are gone, replaced by a young woman with an accent. Feels like America, you know?
It’s a precarious moment, stuck in neutral, not knowing what’s happening from one day to the next. But, assuming the barbershop can make it through this summer and maybe the next, something tells me it’ll be around another few generations.