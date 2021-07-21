They’ve made a good enough start in picking a committee to find the next president at Kansas State University. It’s a giant committee, 25 people, sort of silly, really. That’s not a committee — it’s an attempt to give as many stakeholders as possible a seat at the table, since the search itself is supposed to be secret.
I mean, if you’re actually putting together a group to get something done, you probably have somewhere around five on the committee. I realize I’m quibbling, since I think we can all assume there will be good applicants. There are certainly excellent people with a variety of viewpoints on the giant committee, and, as I say, that’s probably good enough. Anyway that’s not what this column is about.
The giant committee’s next job will be to figure out what it’s looking for. That discussion will almost certainly go in dozens of directions, but hopefully it can come to some sort of consensus around the following ideas:
—K-State needs a president willing to shake things up. The university is certainly not broken, but the enrollment decline that has persisted for several years now is a major problem that requires new thinking. Whatever it is that they’ve been doing thus far hasn’t worked, and so change is required. The best applicants ought to be able to give specific examples of how they’ve solved thorny problems with creative thinking and skilled execution.
—K-State needs a president who surrounds herself with the best and brightest. Speaking of committees, a university is more or less run by a small group of deans and top administrators. The president has to be unafraid to have strong, smart leaders in those posts — in fact, it’s best if the president is not the smartest person in the room.
—The university needs a consensus-builder, internally and externally. In many ways a president’s job is political, representing the university’s interests with the Legislature, the Congress, and with the various interest groups that interact with it. The president needs to see how those intersections can benefit the university, and then find ways to move the institution forward through them.
—I don’t think the university has to have a person who’s already been a president at a college or university, but I think CEO-level experience of some sort is required. There’s nothing like being in charge, and, although some newcomers will certainly turn into outstanding leaders, I’d rather not have them learning on the job here.
—Some connection to the land-grant mission of K-State, including its roots and its connection to agriculture and the state, is important. The next president does not have to wear overalls and drive a combine, but those roots are so fundamental that a person without any connection to them would simply be out of place.
There are lots of other things I could add. An understanding and appreciation of athletics, fundraising savvy, a track record of building town-gown relations, are all relevant. An appreciation for the value of diversity and a track record of building understanding between divergent interest groups is very important.
I’m sure the committee will come up with many more, as it should. But the job, ultimately, is to set priorities, not write down a laundry list, and I’m sharing mine here because that’s what’s on the table right now.
The committee’s work — indeed, the entire search — is supposed to be in secret, so we won’t really know what they’re doing. Hopefully, they’ll be wiser than I am, consider my list and improve it, and end up with a truly remarkable president.