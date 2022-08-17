Serena Williams is going to retire from professional tennis soon, probably whenever she’s finished at the U.S. Open next month. She announced as much last week, in an interesting piece she wrote for Vogue.
When that retirement happens, she should be recognized as the greatest tennis player who’s ever lived.
She has won more Grand Slam tournaments, 23, than any other person in the modern era. And not just that – she was just entirely dominant over the sport during that entire time. If she showed up healthy and locked-in, she was going to win the tournament, and there wasn’t anybody even close.
By contrast, the greats on the men’s side – Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic – could have each knocked each other off at any moment. The fact that there is a legitimate argument about which one of them is the greatest is what distinguishes Serena from all of them. Certainly, Nadal and/or Djokovic could catch Serena in terms of the number of Grand Slams – Nadal has 22 and Djokovic 21. And they are, truly, all of them, the best ever. The quality of play that we’ve been able to witness in this period is really astounding.
Who else could you possibly argue is in the discussion as the greatest women’s player of all time? Margaret Court had more Grand Slams, but that was before the open era, so it’s not really even the same game. Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova, and the rivalry between them, elevated the women’s game, certainly. Steffi Graf, with 22 Grand Slams, has probably the strongest argument: She also won a higher percentage of her matches than has Serena. But Serena has won nearly 100 more matches than Graf did.
Even Serena’s sister, Venus Williams, is clearly a groundbreaker, both by virtue of her race and the style of her game.
But Serena stands alone.
Part of it is also a matter of the backstory, which in her case is breathtaking, the stuff of movies. Don’t believe me? Go watch the movie. Will Smith won an Oscar, before he went bananas, for portraying Richard Williams, the father who raised two of the greatest tennis players of all time from a public court in Compton, in south-central L.A. We’re talking two Black girls growing up in one of the roughest parts of America, overtaking a sport historically dominated by the country-club set.
Serena individually did have the advantage of her sister breaking the ground first. And a father who clearly had a plan, and a mother who was willing to make the necessary sacrifices. As I said, it’s a helluva story. The most amazing part is that Richard Williams actually predicted that Venus would be No. 1 in the world, but that Serena would become the greatest of all time. He was right, incredibly.
For the accomplishments and the numbers, that’s really all Serena. And the way she dominated, I just don’t think anybody has ever been better.