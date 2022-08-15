A word or two for all my friends sending their kids off to college for the first time.
It’s rough. No reason to sugar-coat it. You know this already, of course, but I’m saying I’ve been there (five times) and can feel your pain. You’re going to find a shoe they left behind in the closet, and it’ll slug you in the gut. You’ll see their empty bedroom in the morning, and the lonesomeness will buckle your knees. You’ll find tears streaming down your cheeks at “Cat’s In the Cradle,” even though yaou always found that song cheesy.
It’ll get better. There will be more rough moments, plenty of them, but you’ll go visit, or she’ll come home, and you’ll realize that life goes on. This is a very important realization.
A friend, 17 years older than me, once told me he and his wife thought they would die when both their kids – twins – moved away. But then they came home at Christmas, and they slept until noon, and he had the momentary urge to strangle them. That helped me keep things in perspective.
Moving out is, of course, the natural order of things. If they DIDN’T move out, sooner or later, that would be a major problem. Teenagers are a giant pain in the neck because they are biologically programmed to make you push them out of the nest. None of that has magically disappeared – it’s just that right now, all you can think of is playing catch with him in the yard at age 7, or that time she made you that incredibly sweet Mother’s Day card.
Here’s my experience: Many of them come back after their freshman year. Maybe they get a summer job, but they also stay up until 3 in the morning with their high school friends in the backyard, making way more noise than the neighbors ought to put up with. Eventually they head back to school for their sophomore year, and that moment is far less traumatic.
Hate to break it to you, but that actually tends to be the real goodbye. The summer after sophomore year, maybe they go abroad, maybe they get an internship in D.C. Then after their junior year they’ve lined up a gig that really could become a career, and so the reality is that you’re only going to see them on holidays.
Unless, of course, they end up in your basement. Which might last a week or a month or seven years. And then…do you charge rent? Do you split the grocery bill?
So, yeah. This initial moment – this moment right now – is bittersweet, and it’s rough, and that’s all entirely real. All that time you spent hauling them to practice, gritting your teeth at off-key violin recitals, sitting in the passenger’s seat, resisting the urge to grab the steering wheel…that was all really in preparation for this moment. They’re off, and their life is really starting, and you can see your own life passing you by. Yes. This is hard stuff.
In the event you’re wondering, Angie and I have one more to go. Next year at this time, the youngest of our entire Brady-Bunch brood will be off to college, and I’ll let you know about the last-of-the-last feelings.
But I do know it gets better than what you’re feeling right now. Life has a way of showing you that, too.