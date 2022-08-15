A word or two for all my friends sending their kids off to college for the first time.

It’s rough. No reason to sugar-coat it. You know this already, of course, but I’m saying I’ve been there (five times) and can feel your pain. You’re going to find a shoe they left behind in the closet, and it’ll slug you in the gut. You’ll see their empty bedroom in the morning, and the lonesomeness will buckle your knees. You’ll find tears streaming down your cheeks at “Cat’s In the Cradle,” even though yaou always found that song cheesy.

