I burst out laughing the other day when a candidate for a school board seat in another town said she would only grudgingly accept questions from us. She implied that we were more interested in “selling a story” than in factual journalism.
I used to get mad about that sort of thing, but now I find it funny. Still, because it continues to surface from time to time, I suppose I should address it in a relatively serious manner.
To begin with, if we were interested in “selling a story,” do you think we’d be covering the race for a school board position? If all we cared about was website clicks, do you think we’d be reporting on the county commission’s handling of a sewer benefit district? Do you suppose we’d spend our time (and therefore money) sitting there watching the city commission debate how to handle alcohol-tax money?
If that’s what we cared about, we’d run nude pictures on page 3, like a British tabloid. We’d write about celebrity divorces. We’d spin out conspiracy theories and listicles.
Think about it also from a business perspective. Our business is largely (and increasingly) about subscriptions: You pay us to provide you with a news and information service. If we wasted your time or “sold” you a story that was fundamentally wrong or misleading, we’d be undermining the value of the very service that we are selling.
I want to give a certain credence to the notion that we as journalists do inadvertently sensationalize the subjects we cover. Journalism is reductionist and selective: We choose to cover certain subjects, and not others. We write stories using a certain framework, because we believe that framework tells the story best, starting usually with what we believe to be most interesting or most important. But there’s always a choice there, and there are always things left out. To take the simplest possible example: Let’s say Manhattan High wins a football game. The Manhattan Mercury is going to publish a story about a win. Is that the entire story? No. From the point of view of, say, Washburn Rural, the story is about a loss. Stories always have multiple dimensions, and we have to pick one when we reduce it to a dozen paragraphs. This always hits home most clearly in obituaries: How can you possibly reduce a person’s life to 20 column-inches?
So I don’t want to entirely laugh off the sentiment. But that line of thinking is simply not rational if you think about it.
Also, what’s the alternative? You know this, if you’re paying attention. The alternative is no independent news coverage, where you as a citizen, voter and taxpayer grabs whatever information the algorithms want to serve you, whether that comes from Putin or the Democratic Party or that kook down the street. Or that school board candidate, who (as you know) is clearly trying to sell you something.
What are we trying to sell you? An ongoing subscription. Our incentive is to serve your need to know so that you’ll find that service valuable enough to keep paying us for it. Slinging misleading crap so as to momentarily goose traffic is a pretty good way to undermine that.