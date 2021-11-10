Perhaps you saw the news this week that Seaman High School in Topeka will remove all connection with the man for whom the high school is named. Maybe you even saw the proposal to change something about the name of Johnson County, the largest in Kansas.
There are strong arguments in favor of both those ideas. The nature of those arguments differs strikingly from the argument against the use of the Indian mascot at Manhattan High.
In the case of Seaman High School, it turns out that the namesake of the school, Fred Seaman, had been a leader in the Ku Klux Klan. That fact was unearthed by the student newspaper at the high school. Hats off to those young journalists.
Johnson County was named for a slave owner who was a leader in the bogus Kansas Legislature that tried to establish Kansas as a slave state. There was a proposal — which has at least momentarily been shelved — to start down the path of changing that. Presumably the name would actually remain, but any connection to the namesake would be removed.
As the Manhattan school district again starts wrestling with the use of the name “Indians,” it’s worth thinking about the comparisons. The similarity, of course, is that the name being used for an institution is somehow questionable.
At Seaman and in Johnson County, the names were (it seems reasonable to believe) established to honor a person. They didn’t name a high school or a county in order to embarrass or denigrate those people, I think we can fairly assume.
Likewise, at Manhattan High, they decided to use the term “Indians” for sports teams in order to honor certain values represented by Native Americans.
But that’s where the cases diverge.
At Seaman, the name honored a racist. In Johnson County, the name honors a slaveholder who wanted to bring Kansas into the Union on the wrong side.
You just can’t go on honoring those people, not really. They stood for the wrong things. To continue the connection with them is to say you stand for those values today.
Can you keep the name, since it represents more than just the people for whom those institutions were originally named? Yes, you can. You have to acknowledge the history — you can’t just wipe it out. You have to discuss it openly. But you have to actively break the association with the person.
At Manhattan High, the mascot debate strikes me as quite different. If its use was intended to honor Native Americans — which we can reasonably assume that it was, since you wouldn’t adopt a name that you wanted to denigrate — then getting rid of it would be to strip away the honor.
The argument to get rid of it is essentially that its use harms Native American young people today. That argument requires some logical jumps, since the name is used in a positive manner, and since the imagery used by the school for 30 years has eliminated whatever cartoonish associations it had before.
Whether you accept that argument is up to you. But the case against Seaman and Johnson is a whole lot more straightforward.