I had a conversation with a guy I know and very much respect earlier this week that made me think I should revisit a recent topic. I’m talking about drugs.

I said in a recent column that, essentially, you’d be wise to steer clear of them. The setup for that column was that four people here (including one student at the high school) recently overdosed, having taken pills spiked with fentanyl. That’s a painkiller 50 times more powerful than heroin; presumably the people taking those pills did so without knowing fentanyl was in them.

