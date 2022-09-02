I had a conversation with a guy I know and very much respect earlier this week that made me think I should revisit a recent topic. I’m talking about drugs.
I said in a recent column that, essentially, you’d be wise to steer clear of them. The setup for that column was that four people here (including one student at the high school) recently overdosed, having taken pills spiked with fentanyl. That’s a painkiller 50 times more powerful than heroin; presumably the people taking those pills did so without knowing fentanyl was in them.
My point was that, when you choose to take drugs, you are acting on faith that drug dealers will provide you with what they say they’ll provide you – and that choosing to put your faith in criminals is a fundamentally bad idea. They are, by definition, liars and cheats, and there’s a good chance somebody up the line is either incompetent, nuts, or psychopathic, which would explain the inclusion of an ingredient that could kill a paying customer.
My friend’s point was: Geez, Seaton, you really channeled Nancy Reagan there. Just say no.
True. Guess I did. My advice was pointed toward people who haven’t already gone down the path of drug use, or maybe their parents.
His point was that it’s much more complicated than that, and he's right. Alcoholics and drug addicts don’t benefit at all from me wagging my rhetorical finger. The vast majority of them know that what they’re doing is killing them, and they go ahead anyway. Why? Well, not because they assertively choose to put their faith in drug dealers, or drugs, or booze. It’s because they’re using those substances to blur something, and then when they’re hooked they need them just to feel anywhere close to normal.
Even that is a simplistic explanation, and I’m not claiming to be an expert. But even an observer like me can see it takes a whole lot of support – including, yes, taxpayer-funded programs – to get people to stop. White-knuckling it, just saying no, is generally a failing tactic. You know this already, because somebody you love, somebody you know pretty well, your neighbor’s kid, maybe your father, maybe you, has been through it. I was talking in that previous column about illegal drugs, but the same thing goes for alcohol and cigarettes, which have killed completely rational, successful and loving relatives of mine.
It takes counseling, and treatment centers, and other resources – maybe, for instance, fentanyl testing strips to allow drug-users to avoid inadvertently overdosing. That’s a complicated topic, but worth revisiting. A bill to make them available – they’re currently considered “drug paraphernalia” – died in the Legislature last session.
It also takes love and understanding, and patience, and acceptance, and sometimes tough love, from family members and friends. To the extent that my Nancy Reagan column sounded callous on that point, I regret it. I stand by my advice, to those teetering on the edge, that maybe you give some thought to whom you’re choosing to trust. But to those already in the grip of some form of addiction, I want you to know that I understand it’s far more difficult than that.