It’s extremely disappointing to see that the city government is talking about eliminating its recreational sports programs. We need to be strengthening such programs, not eliminating them, and so something in the dynamics of this discussion needs to change. City officials this week confirmed to The Mercury that they’re struggling to sustain rec sports, which include such longtime staples as flag football, city league baseball and softball, and city league basketball and volleyball. They’ve already eliminated city league adult slow-pitch softball – although that activity is still going on, run by volunteers. In essence, it appears that the city is headed toward a philosophy of owning parks facilities but not operating recreation programs, which would be outsourced.
The short-term problem, assistant city manager Jason Hilgers told The Mercury, is difficulty finding employees. That is a clearly a problem across the nation in many industries.
The longer-term problem, he indicated, is the cost of running such programs, compared to the available revenue generated by taxes. Rec programs cost the government money, since the entire premise is that they’re supposed to be available to all. They don’t support themselves. So they require taxpayer subsidies.
We at The Mercury will be taking a longer look at the numbers, but I think it’s worth asserting one main philosophical point right off the bat:
It’s just unacceptable for the city to eliminate rec sports, particularly for kids. Manhattan is a growing, attractive community, and we need to offer kids a chance to participate in sports without the pressure and cost of traveling teams or clubs. Like thousands of people who grew up here, I got a chance to compete in baseball, soccer, basketball and football, making friends and memories, even though I wasn’t really very good. Yes, my parents could have afforded to pay to put me in a private club to play those sports, I suppose, but many of my friends couldn’t have, and so I probably wouldn’t have, either.
Rec sports are an important service. They provide physical fitness, they provide fun and they create connections and opportunities. They’re a positive outlet. High school sports keep many kids in school — but rec sports provide a front door, getting kids to try in the first place.
We’re standing up NBAF, and we’re bringing Scorpion here, and we think of ourselves as a great Midwestern college town. We are. But we have to provide those kinds of opportunities to kids, or else the community will be diminished. People notice these things. They attract and keep people. They give us a sense of place.
I don’t necessarily fault city administrators. I don’t really even fault city commissioners, although their political choices have more to do with the problem than anything else. Still, those folks have to balance priorities, and of course flag football is simply not as important as providing clean water and sanitary sewer service. I get it.
But we as a community need to make clear that the programs we’re talking about are an essential service, and that somehow we need to maintain them. That’s really the bottom line, and the time to make that clear is now.