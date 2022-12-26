A few thoughts about the retirement of Tom Hawk from the Kansas Senate.
First, it’s important to salute Sen. Hawk for his service. He won a term in the Senate first in 2012; before that he served in the state House from 2005 to 2011. He represented the interests of the Manhattan area consistently, watching out in particular on matters related to education, both K-State and K-12.
He worked before that as an administrator in the Manhattan public school system, serving even for a bit as an interim superintendent. He’s always had his eyes on the good of the community, particularly on the young people that represent our future.
Politicians have to make difficult choices, and they eventually make people mad. Sen. Hawk is a rare one, in the sense that he just didn’t seem to do that, or at least the anger always dissipated. Even if you disagreed with him, you could understand his decision-making. A big part of that was his willingness to listen and compromise, and for that matter his refusal to stoop to divisive rhetoric. There’s something for elected leaders — and the rest of us, for that matter — to learn from that.
Now the question is who will serve out the balance of his term in a state senate district that includes Riley County. The way the system works, the Democratic Party leadership — in the form of precinct committee chairpersons — gets to pick that person. Had Hawk been a Republican, it would have been the same thing involving the other party. That is what happened a few years ago when Tom Phillips won the House seat vacated by Susan Mosier.
It’s not an ideal situation; it would be ideal to have the public vote. But the rules are the rules, and there’s nothing particularly unfair about this.
Whoever’s appointed will have a leg up on re-election in two years, assuming he or she is interested in further service. That’s what happened with Rep. Phillips, who served from 2012 to 2021.
Thus far, the confirmed candidates are City Commissioner Usha Reddi and Katie Allen, who is, as it happens, the party chairperson. She says she’ll turn over the running of the internal election to her vice-chair, Brennan Walter, which makes good sense. It’s also good to hear her commit to an open and transparent process.
State Rep. Sydney Carlin, a Democrat with a long record of public service, opted out, saying she’d rather maintain her seniority and committee assignments in the House. That makes good sense, and will probably benefit our region as a result.
Commissioner Reddi appears to be a well-prepared, diligent public servant. We’re less familiar with Ms. Allen, but at first blush appears to be a good candidate as well.
The internal party election will take place on Jan. 10.