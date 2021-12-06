The passing of Bob Dole is a moment to pause and think about what he really meant – to America, to Kansas, and to the Manhattan area.
Let’s take those in reverse order.
To Manhattan, Sen. Dole was a giant benefactor. He played a key role in bringing federal money here to develop downtown – what created the mall in the early 1980s – and he brought in money in many ways to support Kansas State University. The fact that there’s a building on campus named for him is not a coincidence.
He also used his considerable influence to help bring speakers here to the Landon Lecture Series, including President Richard Nixon. And his support over the years was clearly a key to the long-term sustainability of Fort Riley.
Locally, we owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude.
But to see him that way is to miss the bigger point, because he wasn’t just a spigot from which spouted federal money.
The bigger picture is the way he conducted the public’s business.
He was a public servant, plain and simple. He was a great American, in the sense that being an American means serving something larger than yourself.
He was a Republican, and he at times battled bitterly with the other side of the partisan divide.
But, in a way that has clearly diminished since, he was willing to compromise with his political opponents to get things done. He believed in the value of compromise, and he believed in progress, and he put those beliefs into action.
He worked together with George McGovern, a liberal Democrat who he called a friend. He worked together with Teddy Kennedy on behalf of disabled Americans, to pass the landmark Americans With Disabilities Act. He battled fiercely with George H.W. Bush in a presidential primary, but stood from his wheelchair to give the late president at his funeral a final salute, in one of the most moving moments in decades of American politics.
Perhaps it’s worth thinking about the tremendous outpouring of comment on just this factor: From Presidents Trump to Obama to Bush to Clinton, they’ve honored him, including several comments lauding how he worked for the benefit of the country as a whole. President Obama said Sen. Dole’s conduct “hearken(ed) back to a day when members of the Greatest Generation abided by a certain code, putting country over party.”
American want that kind of politics. They want leadership, even though they’ve largely clumped up into the red clan and the blue clan, that transcends those divisions. Sen. Dole was that kind of leader.
The way to give him one final salute is to demand that our leaders conduct themselves as he did.