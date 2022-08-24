Let’s first make clear that the person accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie is innocent. He hasn’t been convicted.
It’s also worth saying that the Iranian government has denied that it’s responsible.
But let’s not kid ourselves. Iran’s longstanding edict to kill Mr. Rushdie is the reason somebody stabbed him 10 times, wounding him severely, coming close to killing him, in broad daylight last week.
Iran’s supreme religious leader issued that edict in 1989, after Mr. Rushdie published his book called “The Satanic Verses.” Mr. Rushdie has lived more or less in hiding ever since.
Iran reacted with glee to the stabbing, saying that it was really all Mr. Rushdie’s fault.
We live in a pluralistic society, a society in which we accept opposing viewpoints. As such, we welcome dissent and we put up with heresy. We even tolerate the intolerant, at least up to a point. The Nazis have a right to march, you know.
We condemn violence. We believe in a system of impartial justice.
That puts us in direct conflict with a theocracy like Iran. If the roles were reversed, I suppose they would just hang the stabber without any sort of due process.
We can, I also suppose, coexist with Iran, except where our paths cross as they have here. We’ll put the stabber on trial, and, assuming there’s sufficient evidence to convict him, we’ll put him in jail. We can try to hold Iran responsible as well, and perhaps punish the country’s leaders in some way diplomatically – although I’m not sure that will do any good.
Point is, ultimately what we’re not tolerant of is crime – that is, action. We tolerate thought, in pretty much any form. Iran does not. You can be condemned to death for your ideas.
I can’t say which one of those worldviews will prevail, in the long haul. That struggle will go on long past my death. All we can really do is uphold our own values, live by them, and try to provide an example. They are ultimately the right values, and Iran’s values on this score are the wrong ones. They’re not just “different.” The Rushdie case makes that completely clear.
