President Biden used the word “genocide” earlier this week to describe what Russia is doing in Ukraine. The term “war criminal” has also surfaced repeatedly, referring to Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.
Those are not just words. They have legal meaning, and consequences. And the use of them makes clear that where we’re heading – however the war turns out – will probably be a real mess, for a long, long time.
Let’s assume, for the moment, that Russia ends up conquering portions of Ukraine. That would mean Russia will be an international pariah, controlling its own giant territory, plus portions of Ukraine and Crimea, and part of Moldova. We’ll further assume that NATO, wanting to avoid poking the lunatic bear, will not expand further. Seems reasonable.
And let’s assume, for the sake of discussion, that the international authorities pursue a war-crimes case against Russia. That means, if you think about it, that Russia could not participate in any serious efforts at international cooperation. If Mr. Putin showed up at the G8 economic summit, for instance, he would have to be arrested.
Meanwhile, all of Europe, and certainly the unaligned countries like Sweden and Finland, is going to have to rapidly arm up. I mean, if I were hanging out there, unprotected by the NATO shield, I’d sure assume that Russia was coming for me next. Even NATO members are rapidly arming up, most notably Germany, which of course has all sorts of psychological baggage after the Nazi period.
So, the peace dividend? That’s over. The post-Cold War era of economic and political integration? Kaput.
It’s not exactly going to be the Cold War again, because we’re not talking about ideology, and Russia is also not going to be as territorially dominant as the Soviet Union was. But that was, in an odd way, a more stable international order. The one we’re likely to be facing is far shakier.
And then how does that eventually get resolved? There will be pressure, as there should be, to hold Russia accountable for its crimes. But meanwhile the more Mr. Putin is backed into a corner, the more irrational he’s likely to get. And for all our worries about non-state actors like al-Qaida and ISIS, and even loose cannons like North Korea, they’re all small potatoes compared to the Russian nuclear arsenal. That kind of power in the hands of a tyrant with nothing to lose is a dystopian nightmare.
Ideally, there’d be an internal revolt that would set Russia on a new course, one that would rejoin the international community. But me postulating that here in a newspaper in northeast Kansas is not going to make it happen, and I imagine that if this paragraph gets translated into Russian, it will only serve to heighten Mr. Putin’s paranoia and to provide backing for his claim that the Americans are out to get him. I’m sure that plays well in domestic Russian politics.
So, short of that, what? Do you pursue the war-crimes case? Do you keep cranking down the sanctions? Do you try to give Mr. Putin an out, an escape hatch, a way to save face?
Whatever direction, the outlook is not sunny.