It’s been both wonderful and brutal to go through my parents’ house for the past few months, after my dad’s death. The “brutal” is self-evident; the wonderful part is reliving memories through thousands of pictures and keepsakes.
Earlier this week, buried in a box full of slides, I found a two-page typewritten speech that somebody gave when he introduced my dad to the local Rotary Club. I don’t know who did it; I assume it was in 1970, after my folks had been back in town for a few months. My dad, for those of you who don’t know, was the publisher of The Mercury for 50 years.
I reprint parts of the intro here because of what the person has to say about news and newspapers. He couldn’t have foreseen the advent of Facebook, Google or Twitter 40 years later, but what he said strikes me as more relevant than ever, given those developments.
I expect everyone in this room knows what news is. For those who don’t know, news is the peepshow of misery; it is literature in a hurry; it is everything that happens to you and anything you repeat…
One of the conveyances of news is the newspaper. A newspaper is a circulation library with high blood pressure….It is a journal to expose the faults of the world and the typographical errors of its staff….
If there were no great news-gathering organizations to furnish information, present-day life would not only be difficult but impossible. Without them we would be victims of rumors, of alarms, of gossip. Our knowledge of current happenings would scarcely extend beyond the circle of our family and close neighbors. And it would be unreliable knowledge at that!
Reduced to getting information by word-of-mouth, we would be in much the same position as the three hard-of-hearing English ladies who, in the now-familiar story, boarded a bus in London.
“Does this bus go to Wembly?” asked the first.
“No,” replied the second. “Today is Thursday.”
“So am I,” said the third. “Let’s stop off for a spot of tea.”
The whole theory of democracy presupposes an informed citizenry…For self-protection you need to be informed about what your government is doing. To be thoroughly informed you require a presentation that is comprehensive and that puts all things in proper proportion. The serious newspaper tries to give you this kind of full and balanced picture…to apprise you of what is happening.
Every day it assembles these tidings, turns them into type and delivers them to you in a fresh and tidy package….
There was quite a bit more, including a reference to my parents residing “at 1430 McCain Lane with their very active two-year-old son, Ned.”
So here I am, active or not, and here we all are, 53 years later, living in a world of gossip and rumor on steroids, getting information from friends and neighbors, unable to differentiate between truth and fakery. Pretty sure whoever wrote that intro would conclude we’re in big trouble.