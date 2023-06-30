It’s been both wonderful and brutal to go through my parents’ house for the past few months, after my dad’s death. The “brutal” is self-evident; the wonderful part is reliving memories through thousands of pictures and keepsakes.

Earlier this week, buried in a box full of slides, I found a two-page typewritten speech that somebody gave when he introduced my dad to the local Rotary Club. I don’t know who did it; I assume it was in 1970, after my folks had been back in town for a few months. My dad, for those of you who don’t know, was the publisher of The Mercury for 50 years.

Tags

Recommended for you