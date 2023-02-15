Note: This column appeared in The Mercury Sept. 19, 2022, right after a K-State football loss. Given recent local breathlessness over Collin Klein (again) and recent social-media criticism of Jerome Tang, I thought it was instructive to think about the arguments again.
Before this K-State football season started, Collin Klein could do no wrong. I knew then that he was doomed.
The moment of conversion arrived late Saturday, when Klein went from Most Popular Guy in Town to “garbage” or even “idiot.” It would be astonishing — considering he’s a local hero — if it weren’t so easy to predict.
This is the way it works in 2022 in big-time athletics. You’re a genius; you’re an idiot. Oddly, you’re actually the same guy, doing exactly the same things. But social media means that everybody with opposable thumbs gets to pass judgment on you for the world to see.
Klein is the offensive coordinator for the K-State football team. Entering the season, fans were all excited about that — he had run the offense in the bowl game last winter against LSU, and there were all sorts of stories being written about how excited the players were; he was going to have the ‘Cats playing faster, yadda yadda yadda. Meanwhile, K-State was signing a bunch of high-profile recruits. And the all-time yardage leader at Nebraska had decided to transfer here, and Klein was going to coach him into a carbon copy of himself.
Doomed. He was doomed. There was no way to go but down.
K-State’s offense hasn’t been very good this season, but the strength of the defense meant a 2-0 start. Then in came Tulane, with an equally good defense, and that was the end of the honeymoon. Trap game. Alternative uni distraction. It was a disaster waiting to happen, and it happened.
People on social media lit into Klein as if he was wearing a dunce cap in the coaches’ box. I read one guy say K-State needed to fire all the coaches and hire Urban Meyer. (Oh, by the way, that’s the way this cycle works — pretty soon, it’ll be Klieman’s fault, and then eventually Gene Taylor’s and then Richard Linton’s. They’ve all gotta go!)
Happened even to Bill Snyder. He had gotten too old, he was too loyal to his assistants, he was too conservative. That was 2005.
Right now, the most popular guy in town is easily Jerome Tang, who can do no wrong. Much credit to him, by the way. But here’s the thing: He’s also doomed. He’ll lose a couple of single-digit games in February, and people will say he has no idea what he’s doing, that he can’t even run a simple out-of-bounds play to get a bucket at crunch time.
The second most-popular guy in town is Jake Rubley, because the backup quarterback is always the fan favorite — until the moment he actually goes in the game and demonstrates why he’s the backup. No knock on him, but if he were better, the coaches would make him the starter, because coaches not only want to win as much as you do, they’re actually paid to do so. At that point the most popular player will become the kid playing quarterback at Maize High. He’s doomed, too, incidentally.
Fortunately, I suppose, memory eventually smooths the edges. People think Collin Klein never threw an incomplete pass or came up short on a fourth down, because we remember the highlights, the trophy-hoisting, the smiles. We rename the stadium, we erect statues, based on those memories, and then we go on bashing whoever the current coaches and players are when they lose. And they all lose, because everybody’s human — even Klein, who is oddly on both sides of the spectrum at once.