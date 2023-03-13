It’s NCAA tournament time, which brings to mind gambling. The office pool, the family bracket contest… it’s become a part of the culture.

What’s new this year is the game-by-game chance to gamble, legally. In fact, the government collects money from that gambling, so in a way it has a vested interest in you doing so. It’s the same as liquor and cigarettes – the government might promote messages of abstinence, but it keeps cashing the checks. Next up, of course, is marijuana.

