If you’re headed out to a football game this weekend, enjoy it. Revel in it. Take it all in, and savor it, because you should not take these things for granted.
They’re the first big public events here in a year and a half. The last time such an event happened around here was halfway through the previous basketball season.
Manhattan High plays Junction City Friday night at Bishop Stadium. That’s a big rivalry game featuring two traditional powers. It’s awfully early to know much about this high school season, but that game usually has some impact on league and sub-state outcomes.
You can go. There are no restrictions on attendance, and, since it’s outside, you don’t have to wear a mask. I’m sure public health authorities would advise you to wear one. anyway if you’re sitting close enough to a bunch of unrelated people. I’d agree with them, plus of course you need to think about crowded bathrooms and so forth.
On Saturday , K-State plays its home opener against Southern Illinois, a solid if not flashy-name opponent. Who cares who it’s against? It’s a chance to get in the stadium with a big, loud crowd, and watch football on a warm evening.
Same deal: No attendance restrictions, no mask requirement outdoors. You’d be smart to bring one. We want to protect each other.
Who knows what the future will bring? There could be more restrictions coming, depending on what this virus does and depending on people’s vaccination choices.
There could be major shifts in college football. K-State could end up in some lower-tier situation. I don’t know, and neither do you, and neither does anybody else who says he does.
The world could turn on a dime. Planes could fly into a skyscraper.
The point is, just enjoy it while you can. One way or another, all we really have is today. Yesterday’s gone, and tomorrow’s uncertain. That game out there, whether in a high school stadium or a giant college coliseum, is quite a spectacle, and you have a chance to witness it, right here in your hometown.
Don’t like football? That’s fine. You can go and watch the band, or the cheerleaders, or just the other people. Don’t like crowds? Well, then you’d better stay home and go for a nice walk. It’s still warm outside, not the perfect weather that we’ll have here in a couple more weeks. But also not freezing cold, which we’ll have here in a few more months.
It’s an early fall weekend in a college town, with a big rivalry high school game to boot.