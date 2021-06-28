I don’t think Mayor Wynn Butler was actually serious, but I’m still compelled to respond.
The mayor said last Friday that The Mercury isn’t covering the city government as well as it used to, since it only publishes a print edition three days a week.
“And I don’t think they’re doing a very good job reporting when they do publish,” he said.
The irony is that he said it at a City Commission goal-setting session on a Friday afternoon, when The Mercury had the only reporter in attendance. The story that our reporter wrote about that meeting was about how commissioners debated the placement of a modifier to a noun. Are we a college town or a town with a college?
It’s not an insignificant discussion, which is of course why we put it in the paper. But it was the sort of thing that only an outfit like ours — committed to heavy coverage of the city government — would bother to pay attention to. We’re talking about the placement of a modifier, for God’s sake.
The other element of irony is that it came at the end of a week in which our city reporter had spent 10 hours covering three city government meetings. We published a preview of Tuesday’s commission meeting, alerting you about what your elected representatives were going to be doing. We wrote about what members of the public said at that meeting, when they asked for a kitchen to be installed at the new gym in Northview. We wrote a follow-up story from the meeting because the cost of the proposed city maintenance facility had gone up 27 percent. We reported on the meeting of the city government’s appointed “diversity task force.” And we attended the city commission’s annual goal-setting session, generally a hand-wringing exercise where nothing actually gets done but we cover anyway because we consider it part of our job.
That’s been the philosophy and the practice ever since I’ve been involved, which is a quarter-century. I’m confident it goes back quite awhile before that. We take very seriously the gig of informing citizens about local government. Nobody else does that; the closest approximation is KMAN radio. Topeka TV stations show up when something is on fire.
We’re a human enterprise, and so the quality of our reporting on the city varies somewhat over time, depending on the reporter and the editors involved, and depending a little bit on whatever else is going on. Sometimes we have to throw a bunch of reporters into other duties when, for instance, the town is flooding, or they’re doubling the size of the Army post next door, or the feds are thinking about moving a billion-dollar biosafety lab here.
But our commitment to covering the city government hasn’t changed, and that’s a fact. Mayor Butler, I think, was trying to make a point to get the city to hire more people in its public-relations operation. He wasn’t really trying to take a shot at The Mercury. But it came out that way, and that’s why I want to set the record straight.
We publish in print, and we publish in digital form, and we’ve never published more. We have large audiences in both formats, and we continue to serve them with reporting that nobody else provides.