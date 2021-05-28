It’s Memorial Day weekend, meaning lots of people will head to the cemetery.
I’ll go soon. I need to visit my mom. Or rather, I need to go see her headstone. I haven’t seen that yet, and I want to. But the truth is that my mom is not in that cemetery. She’s everywhere.
Mom died almost a year ago, at home, right there where she used to lay on the couch and read all those novels. The day before, we found a newborn fawn huddling under the back steps; we took it as some sort of sign from her — or from Nature, or God, or whatever you want to call it — that she was going to be OK. Not that she was going to recover, but that it was still OK. Butterflies also appeared, telling us the same thing. Transformation. Rebirth.
The last couple times I’ve been back up to that house, a full-grown deer has come wandering through the yard. Same deer? Dunno, but I like to think so. Seems like Mom, coming by to check on us, to let us know she’s OK.
Last summer, Angie and I took the fishing boat out on the lake in Minnesota the day after we scattered Mom’s ashes there. A light rain fell for a bit, but then the clouds broke enough to allow the sun through. A giant rainbow showed up — spanning the northeast part of the bay, precisely from one place we scattered her ashes to another.
Angie said that was Mom, telling us again that it was OK. Tears streamed down my face, out of nowhere. Of course it was Mom. That’s what she would do. And the reason I say “of course,” is because I think it was Mom, and that’s all that matters.
I see her and I hear her. Angie saved a voice message; she had called to say she found something in a catalog that Angie might like. So, you know, Mom was right there in the phone, kindness and thoughtfulness and all. Nearly a year later, my eyes filled with tears again.
It’s not that I walk around in despair all the time. It’s just that moments when I can really feel her presence, I am acutely aware of her absence.
That’s nothing compared to my dad, who lost his lifelong partner, and walks around in the same house all the time, surrounded by reminders. There’s a picture on the breakfast table of her with a Mona Lisa smile; Dad says that smile changes depending on how he looks at it.
Is she there? Of course she’s there.
We’re planning to scatter a few more ashes up at the cemetery soon, and I’m glad about that. It will mean that some of her really is there, too. My kids, and their kids someday, and their kids’ kids, will get to visit her. Maybe they’ll feel a little bit, too.
When you’re up at the cemetery, looking at those gravestones, I’m sure you’ll have some of these feelings. We’ve all lost people we care about. The closer they were, the more we feel it. The more we feel them, all around us.
I’ve never thought too deeply about those gravestones, and it’s still hard to get my head around it. But I think I’ll feel a little more — all of those people were, at one time, somebody’s mom, somebody’s dad, somebody’s brother or best friend. Their presence — and their absence — made us who we are today, and made our community what it is.
Have a meaningful Memorial Day, all.