This is the kind of weekend that sports fans dream of.
I’d advise local fans – and I count myself among them – to relish the moment.
On Saturday night, the K-State football team will play KU with a shot at getting to the Big 12 championship game. If the Wildcats win against a substantially improved KU team, they’ll play against TCU for the conference title. Just statistically, those chances don’t come around very often. The last time K-State fans were in this situation was 2012, and before that, 2003.
Win or lose, the point is that the opportunity exists.
Earlier Saturday, Manhattan High and Wamego High will play for state championships in football in their respective classifications. Further down highway 24, St. Marys is also playing for a state title.
For MHS, it’s been two decades since fans were in this position. The Indians are routinely competitive, a program of consistent excellence, but getting all the way to the championship game simply hasn’t happened since 2001. The last time they won the title was 1988.
For Wamego, it’s never happened before. This is the first appearance in the championship game.
It’s possible that all the teams mentioned above will lose. They’re all playing against excellent teams – those teams have all reached the title game for a reason, too.
If Sunday morning arrives with all those teams on the wrong side of the ledger, the sun will still come up. See: K-State football, early December, 1998. Losses at this stage are more painful, certainly. But the true gift to fans is the chance to be along for the ride as their team remains in the battle for a championship this late in the season.