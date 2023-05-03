Beautiful Tuesday in early May, probably the best day of the year. Mid-60s, sunny, the trees in bloom, the tulips up, even some iris. Other than perhaps a Saturday this fall, when the trees will turn and there’s a football game in the afternoon, you just can’t beat it.
So perhaps I’m biased by circumstance, but I just don’t think the town has ever looked better.
I’m referring mostly to the high-profile public places, downtown and Aggieville. I had to get my phone fixed at the fix-it store in Aggieville, and then I needed a coffee later that day on Poyntz. Both, I thought, looked fantastic.
Aggieville has had the biggest makeover lately. They’re gearing up for a public event to celebrate the fact that the streets are open again after four years of construction. There’s still some, but what struck me was how spiffed-up it all looks. The sidewalks are clean and attractive; the brick, the new entry arch – it’s better than I ever remember it.
It’s still funky, as it should be. One corner featured a young woman with green hair smoking a cigarette; walking across the street was a group of western-Kansas high school kids in boots and flannel. There was a line waiting to get into Taco Lucha, milling around in that nice new plaza on 12th.
There’s also still the requisite grit, thank goodness. Note to the developers: Leave those alleys alone, especially the one that provides passage between Rock-A-Belly and the Aggie Lou. Something about a walkway featuring Dumpsters, grease barrels, stacks of kegs, empty pallets and sewer grates, well, it just feels right.
Grit and funk are important, but for those of us no longer in college, it helps to make it attractive, too. Brick, wrought iron. Clean windows; spills and stains powerwashed away. It matters.
Downtown? Very nice, too. Those patios make it a far livelier place, an unintended consequence that outlived the pandemic. A bunch of my cousins got together a couple weeks ago one night downtown, and it struck me that 10 or 20 years ago, nobody would have ever been downtown at night like that.
Sure, we’ve got problems. Plenty of them, and we spend an inordinate amount of time and effort examining them in the columns of this newspaper. That’s a big part of why we exist. News is often about problems, not about the things going right.
We’ll get back to that. Shoot, I imagine there are plenty of those problems being discussed in the edition of the paper in which you’re reading this column.
But right here, right now, I just want to pause to say that the place looks fantastic. Probably better than ever.