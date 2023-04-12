I went to a couple of high school tennis meets in the past week, the start of my 14th straight year of having a kid playing on a varsity team. Every year has included tennis; they’ve also played soccer and basketball, and one was on the swim team.

It’s my last go-round, since the kid playing this spring is my youngest stepson. I wish it could go on forever; I’ve loved high school sports since before I was in high school. Something pure and beautiful about it.

