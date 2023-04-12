I went to a couple of high school tennis meets in the past week, the start of my 14th straight year of having a kid playing on a varsity team. Every year has included tennis; they’ve also played soccer and basketball, and one was on the swim team.
It’s my last go-round, since the kid playing this spring is my youngest stepson. I wish it could go on forever; I’ve loved high school sports since before I was in high school. Something pure and beautiful about it.
The worst? The parents. They’re the worst. Myself included.
I’ve seen them get in fights with each other, I’ve seen them get in fights with coaches, I’ve seen them get in fights with their own kid, other kids, or even with their younger kids in the stands. I haven’t actually fought anybody – my sins are about muttering negatively in a way that makes my wife want to: a. Punch me in the shoulder, b. Tell me to leave, and/or c. Leave. And she actually loves me! It’s not her. It’s me. I recognize this.
With that disclosure, I have some guidance that I’d like to pass along, with the benefit of perspective:
First, and most importantly, the outcome REALLY DOESN’T MATTER. Your kid is not going to get a Division 1 scholarship. Your kid is definitely not going to go pro. It’s not going to happen.
Yes, yes….somewhere out there is another Jordy Nelson. But that is not your kid. Take my word for it. High school sports are a great experience – in and of themselves, not as a stepping stone to some higher level.
So the only thing that really matters is your relationship with your kid.
Your kid does not want you to critique her positioning on the corner kick. Your kid does not want you to ask why he went down-the-line with his slice backhand. Your kid doesn’t want you to coach him.
Your kid wants you to be proud of him. Your kid wants you to empathize with her. Your kid wants your support.
If anything, you can praise her willingness to work hard. If anything, you can insist that he stand by his commitment. That’s about it. Otherwise, you love ‘em. Period.
I’m reminded of the comment by the dad of the Bryan brothers, the best doubles team in the history of tennis. After the match, he said he only ever asked one question: “Water or Gatorade?”
Second, you need to support the coach. You might not agree with the coach. You might think the coach is an idiot. Doesn’t matter. The coach is the person in charge, and the kid just gets confused if he’s hearing conflicting voices. If the kid has a problem with the coach, then the kid needs to take that up with the coach. That’s not your job.
Third, enjoy the ride. It’s going to be over soon – even if the ride lasts 14 years.