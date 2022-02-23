As I was mentally preparing myself for the annual bloodletting at Allen Fieldhouse, I got to thinking about why that still feels so wrong.
After Tuesday night’s completely predictable beatdown, K-State has now lost 64 of the last 70 games against KU, a preposterous statistic. As a lifelong K-Stater, I just find it difficult to believe, even though I’ve witnessed every bit of it. Seems like I ought to just accept it as a fact of life – KU is one of the country’s premiere college basketball programs, home of the founder of the game, a regular national title contender, blah blah black, Rrrrooooock Chaaaaalk Jaaaaaaayhawk….gag.
Here’s the reason I can’t accept it: It just wasn’t that way, not during the time my mind was formed. My reality is different.
I grew up a few blocks from Ahearn Fieldhouse; my dad and I walked down to the games religiously, starting in 1972. I was 5.
During my growing-up years, going to all those games, listening to Dev Nelson on the radio when the ‘Cats were in Lawrence K-State went 21-10 against KU. We won more than twice as often as they did.
That’s just the way it was, up through my first year of high school, once I started paying more attention to girls than I did to, say, Tom Alfaro. There were parties to go to, and debate tournaments and tennis meets and high school football games. Oh, and school. Right. Classes.
Anyway for my formative years, all the evidence led me to this basic mindset: We were going to beat KU. That’s what was supposed to happen. When it came down to crunch time, we would find a way to beat them. If they managed to steal one, it felt like a violation.
That’s why it still does, the last 70 games notwithstanding.
Those were the Jack Hartman days, the days of Lonnie Kruger, Chuckie Williams, Mike Evans, Curtis Redding, Ronaldo Blackman, Tim Jankovich, Ed Nealy and Tyrone Adams. Those guys have their jerseys in the rafters. KU had…oh, I dunno, Darnell Valentine or something. Paul Mokeski. I don’t know and I don’t care.
It felt like winning was K-State’s birthright. Ahearn was packed, game after game, year after year. Students camped out for tickets. KU choked. We didn’t.
Sure, we faded in the mid-80s, when I was paying less attention anyway. I figured that was because Coach Hartman – whose camp I attended – was getting long in the tooth. In came Lonnie Kruger, and we beat them again, rightful order restored, and…well, and then everything changed.
When we lost to them in 1988 in the Elite Eight, and they won the whole thing, and then Lonnie left, it did feel as if something really did shift.
In the grander sweep of history, of course, KU had won far more often from the very beginning, even though K-State had great traditions, too, with Jack Gardner, Tex Winter and Cotton Fitzsimmons. It just so happens that my mindset was formed during an historical oddity. But that’s the way the mind works. Kids today have no idea what life was like without an iPhone. Recent college grads cannot conceive a world before 9/11. To my own kids, K-State has always been a football power. My guess this is why some old people walk around grumpy all the time – it’s as if everything that shifted is some sort of violation, as if reality went wrong, and somebody needs to be blamed.
The world does keep turning. Who knows? Maybe a kid born tomorrow will grow up thinking we always bludgeon KU in basketball, and somebody who’s a sophomore at Lawrence High right now will be writing this same column in 35 years. Hope springs eternal. Even when we have to go donate blood at Allen.