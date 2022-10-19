Perhaps you’re aware of the flap in Los Angeles about the racist comments made by powerful City Council members. They were taped, secretly, while they met behind closed doors, and now, a year later, the tape has been leaked.
What that tape reveals is something important about racism: It cuts across all lines. The people involved in the conversation were Hispanic; the person making the most objectionable comments was a woman. Their derogatory comments were directed at a broad array of people – white people, black people, Armenians, Koreans, Jews, and Mexicans, particularly from the state of Oaxaca.
The people in the conversation were also Democrats, liberals. That is the party that purports to represent such minority groups, and purports to stand staunchly against racism.
The most egregious of all the comments was one in which the City Council president refers to the black adopted son of a gay white man – also a member of the City Council – as an accessory, like a handbag. She also referred to the child with a Spanish word for “little monkey.”
She’s racist, evidently. The people participating in the conversation are also at least tolerant of racism. Here’s the thing: We are all a little bit racist. We are all a little bit sexist. We all tend to pre-judge people based on their appearance, their skin color, their gender. This is, for better or for worse, a part of human nature. Our brains categorize people and things based on past experience – once we put our hands on a hot burner on the stove, we learn not to do that anymore.
But all of us can also acknowledge that racism, sexism, religious intolerance and other forms of bias are generally harmful. It is far better to judge each other on “the content of our character,” to quote Martin Luther King, Jr., than on the color of our skin. So we have to fight our own tendency to categorize, to generalize, to pre-judge, in order to live up to that ideal.
Is it OK to have racist conversations with like-minded people behind closed doors? Is it OK to laugh at racist jokes? Is it OK to laugh at jokes about women, or gay people, or Koreans?
Those are hard questions, if you’re honest about them. Because, for instance, Dave Chappelle can be hysterical; Iliza Shesinger can be really funny. So can Sebastian Maniscalco. Their humor often deals with race, with gender, with age or ethnicity or religion.
And, to be clear, there’s no law against thinking racist thoughts or saying racially insensitive things. We don’t have thought police.
What makes the LA case so provocative, though, is that these comments are all coming from elected officials, with the power to make laws, meeting behind closed doors. The fact that the recording was made in secret makes it seem as if they are revealing their true selves – and that their public pronouncements against racism are meaningless blather.