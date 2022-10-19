Perhaps you’re aware of the flap in Los Angeles about the racist comments made by powerful City Council members. They were taped, secretly, while they met behind closed doors, and now, a year later, the tape has been leaked.

What that tape reveals is something important about racism: It cuts across all lines. The people involved in the conversation were Hispanic; the person making the most objectionable comments was a woman. Their derogatory comments were directed at a broad array of people – white people, black people, Armenians, Koreans, Jews, and Mexicans, particularly from the state of Oaxaca.

Tags

Recommended for you