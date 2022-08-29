I’m going to raise a question, in order to make a point. Bear with me.
The question is prompted by the revelation that there’ve been four overdoses of fentanyl here in the past week. Two of the overdoses were two juveniles, including one at Manhattan High. None of the people involved died, thank goodness.
So here’s my question: Assuming you’re a drug dealer, why on earth would you spike your product with something deadly? Killing your customer strikes me as a pretty bad business model. Fentanyl, in case you don’t know, is a painkiller 50 times stronger than heroin.
I mean, all of you good people who subscribe to this newspaper – I want you to live forever. The equivalent of the fentanyl dealer would be me replacing the ink with cobra venom. Far better business would be to sell drugs that are addictive, expensive, and actually make a person live longer. (Hmmm. Sounds like the pharmaceutical industry. But that’s another topic.)
Doesn’t make any sense. I’m sure there’s some cockamamey explanation, possibly including incompetence. Maybe they spike other drugs with fentanyl to give them an extra kick. Or maybe somebody in the supply chain is a deranged killer. Who knows.
My point, ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, is not exactly rocket science: Steer clear of drugs. I mean all of them, other than whatever your doctor actually prescribes for you.
You already know this, of course, and there are a bunch of physical and psychological reasons why.
My point today is that if you’re electing to take drugs, you’re putting your faith in drug dealers. That strikes me as a really, really bad idea. Exhibit A: The four local people who OD’d, thinking they were taking Adderall or Xanax or Vicodin. Those are all prescription medications, for which there are entirely legitimate uses. But if you don’t have a prescription from a doctor to treat a medical problem, then you are buying them from a criminal, by definition.
If you’re doing that, then you’re trusting the entire supply chain above that criminal to provide you with the drug that the criminal says they’re providing you, even though they are clearly liars and cheats, and possibly psychopathic killers.
I’m very glad nobody was killed. Those people are lucky, and they are victims, and I have empathy for them, even though it seems reasonable to conclude that they either made a mistake or a really dumb cjoice. Regardless, I hope they learned an important lesson.
For the rest of you, I hope you can learn that lesson without going through all that.