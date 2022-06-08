A few more connected thoughts about Johnny Depp, #MeToo, and journalism. In reverse order.
In journalism, it’s not too complicated. Women who wanted to tell their stories of being abused have essentially been told by journalists that they couldn’t. That’s because journalists couldn’t risk serving as a conduit for one person to accuse another person of a crime.
It’s not that we choose to believe the abusers rather than the victims. It’s that we have no fail-safe way of knowing who’s telling the truth. And if we allow one person to accuse another of committing a crime, we’re on the hook legally if it turns out that’s false.
If a person is arrested by the cops and charged by the prosecutors with committing that crime, that’s completely different. We’ll write those stories all day long – we’re just reporting what the police are doing. Short of that, though, we’ve been very, very hesitant to get into these matters because of basic journalistic values, and libel law.
The way the whole #MeToo movement got started was that The New York Times went one step further. It gathered up dozens of civil lawsuits that had been settled by Harvey Weinstein and reported on the common threads. So there was a paper trail to follow, and patterns of behavior that were pretty clear, and then the paper was able to get its hands on the terms of the settlements. That was groundbreaking stuff, and it allowed the women to tell their stories in a way consistent with reliable journalism. There’s no question it was fundamentally true, and the Times deserves a lot of credit for that.
So now Johnny Depp. He successfully sued his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for defaming him. Oddly, he did NOT sue the Washington Post, which published an op-ed she wrote in which she suggested that he had beaten her. My guess, as I said in this space earlier this week, is that the Post had good reason to run that piece, and that if it had been a party to the lawsuit, the case would have been about the First Amendment, and Mr. Depp would have faced longer odds. But I don’t know that, since it wasn’t litigated.
Anyway, we’re more or less back to where we started. Actually, we here at The Mercury never really moved. We aren’t going to let one person accuse another of a crime, and we aren’t going to run unsubstantiated stuff in the paper. Again, that has nothing to do with gender. It has to do with our liability, and our professional responsibilities.
You’ll note, by the way, that the law leaves social media bazillionaires off the hook entirely, which is why unsubstantiated crap and libelous stuff gets published on Facebook and Twitter thousands of times a day. There’s an easy fix to that problem – Congress just has to change the law. Maybe Johnny Depp can get behind that cause, too. He’s on a winning streak.