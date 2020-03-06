I’ve done some pretty cool things in my life. That’s not bragging — it’s just because I’ve been incredibly lucky. As they say, I was born on third base. I never claimed I hit a triple.
One of the best things I ever did was coaching kids’ sports. The highlight was a brief stint as the head coach of a traveling baseball team when the boys were 7-8-9-10 years old. I would’ve kept doing it, except that my kid wanted to quit. That was rough on me, as I wrote about in this newspaper at the time.
I find myself thinking about that time quite a bit lately. Those guys are generally seniors in high school this year. A few graduated last year; some have another year to go.
They’ve done some eye-popping things that have gotten them into the paper quite a bit, so I see their pictures and read about them pretty frequently.
For instance:
• Dawson Zenger, the star at Rock Creek, just scored his 1,000th point on the basketball court. He’s just a junior. I can tell you this, too, for what it’s worth: Even at 7, he had incredible hands and quickness — nothing got by him at second base. Once, on a lark, I brought him in to pitch against his older brother Carson, who’s now playing college baseball. As I recall, DZ — as we called him — struck out his older brother, essentially by throwing it so slow that Carson swung three times before the ball arrived.
• Mitch Munsen, who stole the ball to clinch Manhattan High’s playoff basketball win Wednesday, is one of a kind. I remember him as Dennis the Menace as a younger guy, somehow going in three directions at once, but a tremendous athlete and secretly an innocent sweetheart. He banged his head in the lockerroom after the win this week, so excited that he drew blood. Sounds about right. Side note: My son played basketball for a few years with Mitch and a few other guys on this year’s team, so I got to watch them on the court, too. Mitch once got fouled on a three as time expired, with the team down three points. He made all the free throws to tie it, and the team won in overtime.
• B.J. Young, the starting tailback at Manhattan High this fall, signed to go on with football at Washburn next year. He ran for a ton of yards for the Indians in his one year at the position. Even as an 8-year-old, he was as strong as a bull and extremely passionate — I remember once at the end of a game that we won he came running to me to celebrate, and I felt like I’d been hit by a truck. I remember thinking: If that guy’s a linebacker and I’m a wideout, I’m dead.
• Peyton Weixelman, the three-point sharpshooter, captain and homecoming king at MHS, cared deeply about our team and its success. They were all my favorites, but I’ll always have a soft spot for Peyton for a lot of reasons. One day, when the Royals announced that they had hired Ned Yost as the new manager, he said: “Wait! Coach Ned is leaving us to coach the Royals?”
• Dayne Aschenbrenner, the quarterback of the football team at MHS and a starter on the baseball team since he was a freshman, I think could throw the ball from home plate to second base when he was still in diapers. He had an absolute cannon of a right arm. One day he came over to our house for some individual pitching instruction as an 8-year-old, and even then I needed a catchers mitt and mask to avoid getting clobbered.
• Cameron Minihan, who already graduated from Rock Creek and is now at K-State, got national attention when one of his shots in a basketball game got stuck on the rim, was a great third baseman as a young guy. He was also a live wire. At one of our first tournaments, he came to me between games, eyes as big as saucers, and said: “Coach, I just had about 27 Laffy Taffys!” Hoo boy, I thought. He hit leadoff anyway and probably scored four runs.
• Nathan Williams, another Rock Creek grad, smacked one way over the fence in one of our earliest games. I remember thinking: I’ll be there are a lot of those in his future. There were.
• Sam Shields, the big offensive lineman who got a lot of ink this fall and signed to play at K-State, was on the basketball team I mentioned. One time he and my son ate Subways between the semis and finals of a tournament, and whatever was amiss hit them both at the same moment. They threw up right until tipoff, then played anyway and won. I have the photos to prove it. By the way, Sam might be the nicest kid on the planet, but I sure wouldn’t want to line up across from him if his job was to knock me out of the way.
There are several others who my kids played ball with or knew just as friends, who I’ve been fortunate to hang around: Dan Harkin, a longtime tennis partner; Chandler Marks, a basketball teammate; Tyce Hoover, Luke Wichmann, Casey Gritton, friends and classmates. I could go on.
I say all this not to drop names — OK, maybe a little — but really to make a point: Coaching kids sticks with you in a way that very few things in life do. I lost touch with most of them, for a variety of reasons, but I still get to live vicariously from the stands and in the pages of the paper. I figure, between my friendships with their parents and social media, I’ll get to watch from a distance as they graduate from college, start careers, get married and have kids. Someday, if I’m really lucky, I’ll get to hear about them coaching their own kids, too. For me, that would complete the circle.
My advice: If you get the chance to coach, take it. It keeps paying dividends.