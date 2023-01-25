A couple of thoughts about the big new building in Aggieville, and the momentary kerfuffle involving the Handi-Corner strip center across the street.
The project involves a five-story, glass-and-brick building that’s being built on what used to be a city parking lot behind Kite’s. It will include retail, office and residential space. They were planning an official ground-breaking on it Thursday.
It will substantially change Aggieville; it’ll be the biggest step yet in the urbanization of that important area of our town. Whether you consider that good or bad depends on your view of progress and change; I happen to think it’s a lot better than decline. Nothing ever really stays the same.
They’re eliminating parking, but Aggieville already has one relatively new city parking garage, so they’re net ahead of where they were a few years ago. And, well, I’ll get back to that in a second.
As to the Handi-Corner property next door: The developer of the new building — TJ Vilkanskas — also owns that property, and is gradually moving the business tenants out by not renewing their leases. He’s helping those business owners by providing buyouts and other assistance to get them new locations. That’s to his credit — it’s the right way to move forward in a community where we do right by each other, even when we’re not legally or contractually obligated to do so. Some of the tenants objected, in a story The Mercury published, to the way some of the initial interactions went once Vilkanskas bought that property, but I view that all as essentially a byproduct of negotiation and change. The reality is that they’re getting substantial help, and, well, they’ll probably be better off afterward anyway.
Vilkanskas says the Handi-Corner property is in such disrepair that it doesn’t merit fixing up. Which is hard to argue with. This is fundamentally a redevelopment project being conducted by a private business.
So what’s next there? That is, of course, up to the owner. But it’s at least worth discussing a public parking lot, or even a parking garage.
There’s been a sketched-out plan for two parking garages in Aggieville for several years. Whether that’s necessary going forward needs to be newly determined, but the district is growing more dense, and the big new building will dramatically add to that while it eliminates a parking lot.
A garage would likely involve spending public money, and so it’s not in any way a slam dunk. But it does make some sense — in the grand scheme of things, the city would be swapping out a parking lot for a parking garage and a run-down strip center for a brand-new big building. Overall, not a bad way to make progress.