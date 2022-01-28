I’d like to appeal to my liberal friends.
My conservative friends — you’re welcome to come along for the ride, but I’m not addressing you directly at the moment. Not much point. You’ll see why.
My message is this: It’s time to start thinking seriously about what comes after the pandemic. It’s time to start thinking about the day when mask mandates and vaccine requirements and life by Zoom are over. It’s time to think about a normal life, beyond all that.
That life is not yet at hand — we’re still in the middle of the worst surge of the entire pandemic, and our health-care system has been stretched as far as it can stretch. We need to keep doing all we can to help one another, probably until spring.
And, you liberals, I applaud you — you’ve been consistent in taking the virus seriously. I’m right there with you, and have been from the beginning. The notion that this is a “liberal” position is patently ridiculous, but for reasons I can’t understand partisan affiliation is the only distinction that matters.
When the Republican Party got hijacked by Donald Trump, being “conservative” got mixed up with dismissiveness of the risk, an aversion to masks, and then (of all things) a hostility to the vaccine that President Trump himself ought to get credit for fast-tracking.
So, thanks at least for your consistency, and for coming down on the side of protecting the vulnerable. But just as many so-called conservatives slipped into irrationality, you’re at risk of doing the same thing now.
The pandemic is going to end, maybe even soon. Once we’re through this big surge, practically everybody will have either been vaccinated or will have had the coronavirus, or both.
The omicron variant is extremely contagious but — if you’re vaccinated and healthy — not particularly deadly. And since the vaccine is free and widely available, there won’t be any reason to argue in favor of government-imposed restrictions anymore. Caring for an elderly parent? You bet, mask up. But if people choose not to get vaccinated, that’s their own dumb decision, and they have to live with the consequences. Sorry, but I’m done badgering, and you should be, too.
The risk of dying from the virus — if you’re vaccinated and healthy — will be low enough that it won’t be worth the cost of mandates and restrictions and shutdowns. As a lawyer acquaintance says, life is fraught with peril.
Remember when some conservatives argued at the outset that the coronavirus was the same as the flu? That was incorrect then, but, assuming you’re vaccinated and in decent health, that’s about where we are now. You assume more risk driving your car. In a way, the virus’ mutations and the existence of an effective vaccine have turned the pandemic into the one that the hijacked “conservatives” initially said we had.
My advice to liberals is: Don’t hang on to the set patterns about these issues. The facts are changing, and if you don’t change with them, you’ll marginalize yourselves, and you’ll further polarize the country. Remember, people just don’t like restrictions. They don’t like to be told what to do.
In that sense, my conservative friends have always been right. They are leery, as we all should be, of the government getting all up in our personal business. Preserving freedom from government overreach is a good principle.
Reason, moderation, facts. Science. Think intelligently, rationally. Don’t just stick to a partisan position. That goes both ways.
The time for restrictions is nearing an end. The time for regular life — a life that lives with the coronavirus, rather than letting it run our lives –— is approaching.