There’s something quite frustrating about the plan to keep CiCo Park Pool closed this summer. I think I can understand it, but I still don’t like it.
You probably read this past week that the city government says it can’t open the pool. The trouble, according to city manager Ron Fehr, is a matter of staffing. The technicians required to get the pool pumps, filters and chemistry ready for the season can’t do it in time. The city has to also fill 125 staff positions just to get City Pool and Northview Pool open for the summer, which they still plan to do.
“The city is facing infrastructure and staffing challenges in many departments, including the parks division,” Fehr said.
I can understand that, given the difficulties created by the pandemic. I have to say that the city government here has earned a lot of trust; they don’t just willy-nilly decide to keep a pool closed.
Still, the frustration is pretty simple: Over the past decade, taxpayers have coughed up a whole lot of money to fix up the pools. City Pool was transformed from a big cement rectangle with a dank lockerroom into a contemporary water theme park. Northview got a major upgrade.
And yet every year it seems like there’s a struggle. They have to open the pools late or close them early. When there’s a budget problem, the pools seem like they’re first on the chopping block.
If we have these big, nice new pools, shouldn’t we swim in the damn things?
The problem, as we’ve been told repeatedly, is that the more complicated pools require more lifeguards. That makes sense; it takes more eyeballs to keep watch over a lazy river and a big slide than just the teenager in the tall chair twirling a whistle, scanning the concrete rectangle. And meanwhile, high school and college-age kids can’t start until after school ends and have to quit when school starts again, which means the pools run short early and late in the season.
I understand all that, too. Logically, it makes sense.
But on another level, it makes no sense when the pool is closed and it’s 97 on a weekday afternoon in early August.
What’s the alternative this year? Mayor Wynn Butler has said the city ought to look for something else to close for a budget savings, like the Discovery Center. That’s a convenient target; I’m not going to immediately jump on that train, but I still can sympathize with the sentiment.
We have these pools. Seems like we ought to use them.